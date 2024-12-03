Louisville Football Bowl Projections: End of 2024 Regular Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bowl season is almost here. The regular season is now in the rear view mirror, and in less than a week, college football's complete slate of postseason games - including the College Football Playoff - will officially be set.
This time last week, bowl projectors were in near-unison as to where they thought the Louisville football program would be going. This week? Not so much.
Between the ten projectors, six different bowls have been tabbed as the Cardinals' postseason destination. The Gator Bowl is still the favorite with four, while the Duke's Mayo Bowl got a couple nods.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With college football's regular season now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Rutgers
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Washington
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lasson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Nebraska
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Nebraska
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Sporting News
- Projector: Bill Bender
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Reliaquest Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST
(Photo via Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
