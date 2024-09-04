Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There is still almost an entire 2024 season left to be played, but it's never too early for bowl projections.
Even just one game in, the Louisville football program is almost assuredly a lock to make a noteworthy bowl. While the Cardinals' bowl projections are still somewhat diverse following their convincing win over Austin Peay in their season-opener, there are starting to be some common bowls/opponents emerge.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With one week of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Kansas State
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Memphis
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 5:45 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: No Bowl
- Location: N/A
- Date/Time: N/A
*editor's note: probably a typo/oversight, but I digress.
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
(Photo of Jadon Thompson: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
