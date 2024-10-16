Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program got one step closer to officially clinched bowl eligibility, but like last week, their postseason destination is still a bit murky.
The 2024 college football season has been and extremely chaotic one so far, even drawing comparisons to the legendary 2007 season. As such, bowl projectors are still not totally unified as to where the Cardinals will be going this bowl season. While the Gator Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl got multiple picks from projectors, the nine projections for Louisville still feature five different bowls.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With seven weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Indiana
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Kansas State
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Iowa
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Birmingham Bowl vs. Arkansas
- Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 or 3:30 p.m. EST
