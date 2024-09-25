Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're one month into the 2024 college football season, and while the Louisville football program has seen a variety of bowl projections up to this point, we're finally starting to see some uniformity.
Until proven otherwise, unfortunately Louisville is not a trendy pick to make the College Football Playoff. However, of the nine bowl projections listed in this piece, five of them have the Cardinals heading to the Gator Bowl to face a number of different SEC foes.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With three weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. UCF
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Arkansas
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. USC
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST
