Louisville Report
Louisville Football Anticipating Starting Fall Camp On Time

Matthew McGavic

After months of raising questions regarding the status of the upcoming college football season, this week could finally reveal some answers. The ACC's various athletic directors are meeting on Tuesday and are expected to forward a finalized scheduling model to the ACC presidents, who will vote on it the next day.

Many have speculated on if the conference will choose to delay the season or move to a conference only-schedule, with a recent report suggesting that the ACC will move to a "10 + 1" model. 

Regardless of how many games the Cardinals will get to play and when they will take place, offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford does not believe it will have an impact on when Louisville begins their fall camp.

"Yes, absolutely. We're full speed ahead," Ledford told reporters in a teleconference Tuesday when asked if he anticipated that practice will start on time. Louisville's first practice is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4.

As it stands now, the Cardinals are set to kickoff the 2020 season at Cardinal Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 2 against the NC State Wolfpack. Even with the prospect of that date changing by the end of this week, Ledford echoes the "control what you can control" sentiment that the rest of the coaching staff has shared over this offseason.

"We're just consuming ourselves with what we gotta do today," he said. "That's what we can control. We're just making sure that we're focused on what we can be doing, and getting prepared and getting ready for when we kick off fall camp."

Louisville is currently in the "Summer Access with Walk-Throughs and Meetings" portion of the offseason calendar. During this phase, the student-athletes will be able to participate in up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning, up to six hours per week for walk-throughs and up to six hours per week for meetings.

With college football's official preseason phase on the horizon, the players couldn't be any happier that they will soon be getting back into pads.

"You can see the excitement and the energy from the guys," Ledford said. "It's fun just to see that and sense that from the guys. They're ready for it."

