2021 Football Recruiting: Who the Cards are in the running for (Apr. 20 Update)

The NCAA mandated recruiting dead period carries on, but recruiting never sleeps. In-person recruiting might not be allowed until May 31, but that is just leading to even more creative ways for the program to recruit prospects from the Class of 2021.

So far in the 2021 cycle, the Louisville Cardinals have landed a pair of commitments from in offensive lineman Aaron Gunn and defensive end Victoine Brown. Judging by how many additional prospects have added the Cards to their top schools, another commitment seems inevitable at this point.

While over the past week Louisville has lost out on prospects such as Raheem Anderson (Michigan) and Mao Glynn (Cincinnati), six more Class of 2021 recruits have added the Cards to their list of top schools to supplant them and more. Check out the full list below.

Aubrey Burks - Safety

- 6'0", 190lbs

Burks used his 18th birthday to declare that Louisville had made his top 10. While he is currently unranked by 24/7 Sports and a 3* prospect according to Rivals, Burks clearly has a nose for the ball. In his junior season with Auburndale HS in central Florida, he logged 63 total tackles (48 solo), 6.0 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. He will reveal his top 10 schools on May 10,

Cards Make the Cut For Pair of 2021 Defensive Backs

Jantzen Dunn - Athlete

- 6'2", 178lbs

A four-star cornerback & wide receiver out of South Warren HS in Bowling Green, KY, Dunn is the 22nd ranked athlete in the nation, and the 3rd ranked athlete in the state of Kentucky (247Sports). He visited Louisville back on Mar. 1, with only the Ohio State Buckeyes & Tennessee Volunteers having been paid visits as well. On Apr. 18, he proclaimed on Twitter that "big news" would be coming soon, so he is one to keep an eye on.

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 athlete Jantzen Dunn

Sedarius McConnell - Defensive End

- 6'2", 259lbs

McConnell is a player that would fill a positional need for Louisville in 2021. A three-star strong-side defensive end out of Westlake HS in Atlanta, GA, he is the 77th ranked athlete in the state of Georgia (Rivals).

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Sedarius McConnell

Kaidon Salter - Quarterback

- 6'1", 185lbs

A consensus four-star dual threat QB, he possesses all the abilities you seek out of a mobile quarterback prospect. Not only can he extend plays with his legs and make defenders miss on the run, but he can also stand upright in the pocket with poise and deliver down field strikes to receivers in stride.

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 QB Kaidon Salter

Benjamin Perry - Safety

- 6'3", 186lbs

Mainly a safety, the three-star defensive back out of Mount Carmel HS in Chicago has great versatility as a defender. His anticipatory skills and ability to play on the ball while still in the air makes him great in zone coverage, and his stature makes him a great addition to the run support. He will not be announcing his decision until Aug. 12, 2020.

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 S Benjamin Perry

Mattheus Carroll - Defensive End

- 6'5", 220lbs

A weak-side defensive end from The Gilman School in Baltimore, Carroll has also taken snaps on the offensive side fo the ball as a tight end. He is a versatile pass rusher, possessing a solid swim move, an uncanny ability to swat balls at the line of scrimmage as a down lineman, and is able to quickly read running gaps as a linebacker.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 DE Mattheus Carroll

Gunnar Greenwald - Tight End

- 6'5", 220lbs

Primarily a pass catching tight end, he displays a surprising amount of agility and body control for a prospect of his size. Satellite Senior HS utilized him in many aspects of the passing game. He lined up out wide for long shots down the field, in the slot for passes across the middle and in the backfield for screens.

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 TE Gunnar Greenwald

Colby Smith - Offensive Lineman

- 6'7", 295lbs

In his junior year for Rockingham County HS, he was able to keep a clean pocket for the quarterback both as a left and right tackle, as well as pancake defenders & open lanes in the rushing attack. He has also taken reps on the defensive side of the ball as a down lineman and even on special teams blocking field goals.

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OT Colby Smith

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce - Wide Receiver

- 6'0", 165lbs

The No. 2 prospect in the state of South Carolina according to Rivals and a Top 500 Class of 2021 recruit according to 247Sports, Huggins-Bruce is a run-after-catch specialist. The three-star prospect uses his speed & agility to turn screen passes and five yard slants into six points with ease. His shiftiness also allows him to create solid separation from defenders at the line of scrimmage.

Three Class of 2021 prospects include Louisville in top schools

Ryheem Craig - Defensive End

- 6'3", 212lbs

A three-star weak-side defensive end out of Taylorsville, North Carolina according to 247Sports, Craig overcomes his slightly undersized frame to be a solid pass rusher. He is able to shed blocks incredibly quickly, has a good swim move, and is able to diagnose the play before the snap to shoot the gap and pursue the quarterback.

Three Class of 2021 prospects include Louisville in top schools

Logan Diggs - Running Back

- 6'0", 195lbs

Diggs possesses most of the traits you want out of a modern day running back. He has a quick first step, can catch passes in the flats or across the middle, and throws tremendous blocks in the pocket and down field. His running game is a mix of speed and physicality, as he is able to burst through rushing lanes & hurdle defenders, or drag them with him & throw the occasional stiff arm.

Three Class of 2021 prospects include Louisville in top schools

