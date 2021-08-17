Yasir Abdullah Putting Together 'Outstanding' Offseason

The outside linebacker for Louisville has risen to the occasion on several challenges issued by his position coach.

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When looking up and down the defensive depth chart for the Louisville football program, several players immediately standout. Kei'Trel Clark is in the conversation for best cornerback in the ACC, CJ Avery and Monty Montgomery are one of the best inside linebacker tandems in the league, and much has been said about the progress of defensive end YaYa Diaby.

But one of the more underrated players on the team, and perhaps the Cardinals' X-factor heading into the 2021 season, is outside linebacker/edge rusher Yasir Abdullah. With the season roughly three weeks away, and fall camp close to being in the rear view mirror, outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison has raved about the progress made by Abdullah.

"Yasir's had an outstanding offseason," he said.

An already gifted athlete, Dennison's main challenge to Abdullah actually came from off the football. A soft-spoken and reserved person by nature, Dennison wanted Abdullah to become a more outspoken leader, and he answered the call.

"I challenged him this offseason to take that take that next step off the field," Dennison said. "Being more vocal, being the leader of the room, being the guy that speaks up, because he's normally a soft spoken kid. He's taken that to heart, and he's done an outstanding job."

Of course, that wasn't all. Dennison wanted Abdullah to round out his work in the weight room and improve his conditioning, to which he also responded by doing things like putting in more work on off days or running after practice.

That has directly led to an increase in performance out on the practice fields, with Dennison going so far as to call him "one of the best pass rushers I've ever been around".

"From a physical standpoint, he's got all the tools," he said. "He can run with anyone, he's great in the run game on edges, he uses length, his fundamentals and technique have been outstanding. In the coverage game, he can, he can do anything. He can cover a back, cover a tight end, he can even cover wide outs. He can run that well."

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound outside linebacker put together a solid season, logging 33 total tackles (18 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss. 3.0 sacks and three forced fumbles. Dennison believes Abdullah has much more in store for 2021/

"If you look at Yasir, you can tell he's on a mission," he said. "That's exactly what we want from him, as far as a defense in a football team."



Louisville will kick off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

