ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the final month of the college football's 2024 regular season, the title race in the Atlantic Coast Conference is still relatively open.
Sure, Miami and Clemson are still the top teams in the league. But Pitt and SMU are in the thick of it as well considering both are still undefeated in league play. We're also a few dominoes away from schools like Virginia Tech and Louisville making last-minute chaos runs. The path to Charlotte is dwindling down, but the ACC Championship Game is far from set.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following nine weeks of football? Check out our week 10 ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 8-0, 4-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 9 Result: W, 36-14 vs. Florida State
They say anything can happen in a rivalry game, but this one played out exactly how many thought it would. The team with conference and even national championship aspirations looked dominant over one of the worst teams in the league. From this point on, Miami has a relatively easy track to the ACC title game.
2. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 6-1, 5-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 9 Result: Bye Week
If anyone can truly ruin Miami's chances at an ACC championship, it's Clemson. That being said, they have a much harder final month of the season than their slate of ACC games up to this point. Can the Tigers' momentum carry them to Charlotte?
3. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 7-0, 3-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 9 Result: W, 41-13 vs. Syracuse
Pitt hasn't played the most convincing football at times, against a schedule that isn't super daunting. That being said, their performance against Syracuse - especially from that defense - proves they are one of the best teams in the ACC. They appear to have a real chance to mount a run at the ACC title.
4. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 7-1, 4-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 9 Result: W, 28-27 at Duke
If the mark of a good team is the ability to win your clunkers, then SMU might be the national title frontrunner. The Mustangs became the first team in 13 years to win a game despite being -6 in the turnover margin. They might still be undefeated in ACC play, but that won't last long if they put together another game like that.
5. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 5-3, 3-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 9 Result: W, 31-17 at Boston College
It's not about how you start, it's how you finish, and Louisville is proof of that. Despite giving up 20 unanswered points to start the game, the Cardinals - despite a rocky month of October - still showed signs of life to pull out a win. Maybe, with some chaos, they could still find a way to get back to the ACC Championship Game.
6. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 5-3, 3-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 9 Result: W, 21-6 vs. Georgia Tech
Now Virginia Tech is starting to look like the team many were expecting prior to the start of the season. While the offense is still a bit inconsistent, that Hokies defense has really turned things around. They have real upset potential down the stretch in the ACC title race.
7. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 5-2, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 9 Result: L, 41-13 at Pitt
I get that Syracuse hasn't played a super daunting schedule, but my goodness. Five interceptions and three pick-sixes from your starting quarterback is brutal no matter who your opponent is. Year one under Fran Brown has been successful for the Orange, but that's a gut check.
8. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 6-2, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 9 Result: L, 28-27 vs. SMU
By all accounts, Duke should have beaten SMU. But if you force six turnovers and don't turn any of them into points, then maybe you don't deserve to win. The Blue Devils have done well in year one under Manny Diaz, but this was a huge missed opportunity.
9. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 5-4, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 9 Result: L, 21-6 at Virginia Tech
If we've learned anything about Georgia Tech over their two-game losing streak, it's how valuable Haynes King is to them. While their defense has done a solid job during this span, their high-powered offense has come to a screeching halt. Hopefully he can come back from his injury sooner rather than later.
10. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 4-4, 1-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 9 Result: Bye Week
Sure, NC State has had far from a season that they expected to have. But looking at their schedule, they have a chance to come out of their bye week and string together some momentum heading into the offseason. It all starts with Stanford
11. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 4-4, 1-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 9 Result: L, 31-27 vs. Louisville
You thought Duke had a missed opportunity? Boston College led 20-0 to start and 27-10 midway through the third quarter... and lost. Bill O'Brien is absolutely the right guy for the Eagles, but they've hit a major midseason speed bump in year one under his guidance.
12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 4-4, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 9 Result: W, 27-24 at Stanford
On one hand, Wake Forest's offense has given them a chance to win in the majority of their games. On the other, defense and penalties have cost them dearly, and it nearly gave them a really bad loss this past weekend. Defensive staff changes are likely in order after the season.
13. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 4-4, 0-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 9 Result: W, 44-7 vs. Oregon State
Maybe a brief break from conference play is what Cal needed to get back on track. Against Oregon State, the Golden Beats looked like a completely different team on both sides of the ball. Perhaps they can get to a bowl game after all, especially with how their schedule ends.
14. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 4-4, 1-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 9 Result: W, 41-14 at Virginia
This is what North Carolina can look like at their peak potential. An offense that can light up the scoreboard with a bevy of skill position weapons, accompanied by a defense that does just enough. It's just one game that comes far too late, but perhaps the Tar Heels can potentially send Mack Brown out on a high note.
15. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 4-4, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 9 Result: L, 41-14 vs. North Carolina
Just when Virginia seemed to have things moving in the right direction, things have unraveled over the last few weeks. Their offense hasn't look super impressive and their defense is getting absolutely abused. Considering the Cavaliers have a very hard end-of-season schedule, maybe Tony Elliott will work his way back onto the hot seat.
16. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 2-6, 1-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 9 Result: L, 27-24 vs. Wake Forest
It seems like its been forever since Stanford upset Syracuse in the ACC opener. A five-game losing streak later, including dropping a last-minute heartbreaker to Wake, the Cardinal have show few reasons for optimism moving forward. Is Troy Taylor the answer in Palo Alto?
17. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 1-7, 1-6 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 9 Result: L, 36-14 at Miami
Given how poorly Florida State has played this season, the only real saving grace would be potentially playing spoiler to Miami's title aspirations. Well, even that didn't come to fruition. The offseason for the Seminoles can't come fast enough.
