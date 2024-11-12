ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - And just like that, the title race in the Atlantic Coast Conference just had a wrench thrown into the mix.
After being at the top spot in the league for the majority of the season, Miami is undefeated no more in ACC play after an upset loss at Georgia Tech. Add in another loss by Pitt, and the projections at the top of the conference certainly look a lot different than they did just a couple weeks ago.
Now, just one team truly controls their own destiny: SMU. As for the team that could meet them in Charlotte? A few teams are still mathematically alive, and the jockeying for the No. 2 spot over the final few weeks is going to be an exciting one.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following 11 weeks of football? Check out our week 12 ACC power rankings below:
1. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 8-1, 5-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 11 Result: Bye Week
It's always a good week whenever you become the conference leader and you don't even have to do anything that week. SMU still has three conference games left, but the Mustangs have the inside track to get to Charlotte.
2. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 9-1, 5-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 11 Result: L, 28-23 at Georgia Tech
Miami finally had a game where they couldn't overcome their porous defense. Sure, Cam Ward wasn't his normal superhuman self (still pretty good though), but the Canes simply could not stop the run in the slightest, giving up 271 yards on the ground. This team is still in ACC contention, but a national title seems very unlikely.
3. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 6-3, 4-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 11 Result: Bye Week
So you're saying there's a chance? Depending on how the next two weeks in ACC play shake out, it's not outside of the realm of possibility that Louisville could sneak into the ACC Championship Game. It's very unlikely, but not impossible.
4. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 7-2, 6-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 11 Result: W, 24-14 at Virginia Tech
Things got a little hairy in the first half, but credit to Clemson for figuring it out in the second half on the road. The defense looked much more like we have been used to under Dabo Swinney, and the offense was able to finish strong - neither of which was the case the previous week. An ACC title isn't off the table just yet.
5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 6-4, 4-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 11 Result: W, 28-23 vs. Miami
Georgia Tech's game plan against Miami, as well as the execution of it, was simply perfect. Can't stop Cam Ward? Just run the ball all day and keep the ball out of his hands, which is what the Yellow Jackets did (34:49 possesion time). Add in a clutch strip sack at the end, and you have a massive upset.
6. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 7-2, 3-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 11 Result: L, 24-19 vs. Virginia
Things are quickly starting to spiral for Pitt after they won their first seven games of the year. Even before QB Eli Holstein had to leave the game due to injury, that Panthers offense has really struggled over the last couple weeks. Now, an ACC Championship Game berth is likely lost because of it.
7. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 6-3, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 11 Result: L, 37-31 at Boston College
On one hand, QB Kyle McCord and the rest of that offense can keep Syracuse in most games they play. On the other, you won't win many games when your defense gives up a whopping 321 yards on the ground alone. The Orange have done some good things in Fran Brown's first year, but they need to address the defense badly.
8. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 7-3, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 11 Result: W, 29-19 at NC State
Year one of the Manny Diaz era in Durham continues to exceed expectations. While the offense certainly needs some work, Duke's defense continues to give them a chance - even on the road against a rival. Diaz could be the ACC Coach of the Year when everthing is said and done.
9. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 5-5, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 11 Result: L, 24-14 vs. Clemson
It's hard to describe this Virginia Tech team with any word other than "disappointing." Clemson was showing very real vulnerability heading into Lane Stadium, and the Hokies couldn't capitalize at all. That offense seemed to show promise in the midseason, but has completely sputtered as of late.
10. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 5-4, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 11 Result: W, 37-31 vs. Syracuse
Boston College certainly showed some much needed fight. Coming off of a bad loss to Louisville, without their quarterback for most of the second half, that rushing offense still found a way to put up yards and help the Eagles win. Now, can they do it against better defenses?
11. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 5-5, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 11 Result: L, 29-19 vs. Duke
Just when you think NC State was starting to figure things out, they run into a wall. Their offense has certainly disappointed this season, both in injury and execution, but putting up just 268 yards at home is not exactly something that will help stave off the criticism. Now the Wolfpack will have to try and clinch bowl eligibility on the road.
12. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record:5-4, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 11 Result: W, 24-19 at Pitt
Just when I think Tony Elliott isn't the guy for Virginia, he pulls me right back in. Credit to the Cavaliers, who looked like the much more physical team against a Pitt squad who has traditionally been known for just that. Maybe UVa is on the right course after all.
13. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 5-4, 1-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 11 Result: W, 46-36 at Wake Forest
They did it. Cal finally won a game in ACC play after getting the hearts broken multiple times this season. They had an uncharacteristic poor showing from their defense in the process, but QB Fernando Mendoza and his three touchdowns helped will the Golden Bears to victory.
14. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 5-4, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 11 Result: Bye Week
Maybe North Carolina's defense has actually started to figure things out? Virginia and Florida State might not be offensive juggernauts, but the Tar Heels gave up just 25 combined points to the two before heading into the bye week. It's certainly something to build on.
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 4-5, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 11 Result: L, 46-36 vs.Cal
Wake Forest's offense did fine against Cal, but as for their defense and special teams? Not so much. Giving up 500 total yards, fumbling a kickoff return and getting a field goal blocked isn't exactly a winning formula. Now the promise of a bowl seems mighty unlikely.
16. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 2-7, 1-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 11 Result: Bye Week
Year two of the Troy Taylor era at Stanford does have the possiblity of ending of a positive note. You have a ranked Louisville, your rival and then a Group of Five school to end the season. Win two of those, and the Cardinal heads into the offseason with momentum after an otherwise very bad season.
17. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 1-9, 1-7 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 11 Result: L, 52-3 at Notre Dame
Putrid. That's the only word to describe this performance by Florida State. You know it's bad when you get beat so hard that you fire *both* coordinators plus your wide receivers coach afterwards. Mike Norvell better right the ship in the offseason, or he's next.
(Photo via Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
