ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - And then, there were three.
Following a chaotic week across college football, including right here in the Atlantic Coast Conference, just three teams are mathematically alive for the race to get to the conference title game: SMU, Clemson and Miami.
The Mustangs are in the driver's seat as the only team in the ACC without a loss in conference play, but still have two games left to play against Virginia and Cal. Meanwhile, Clemson and Miami are jockeying for that second spot, as each have just one loss.
However, the Tigers have wrapped up ACC play, while the Canes still have to play Wake Forest and Syracuse. It's shaping up to be a fantastic photo finish down the stretch, and the opportunity for others to play spoiler is one that the contenders certainly have to watch out for.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following 12 weeks of football? Check out our week 13 ACC power rankings below:
1. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 9-1, 6-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 12 Result: W, 38-28 vs. Boston College
The last month-plus for SMU continues to be incredibly impressive. Boston College had them on the ropes, and the Mustangs' defense certainly didn't play their best game, but they found a way to finish strong and win. SMU hasn't clinched yet, but it seems like it's only a matter of figuring out who will face them in Charlotte.
2. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 9-1, 5-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
Miami should have practiced one thing and one thing only this bye week: defense. Cam Ward and then offense? Y'all get the week off. Everyone on the other side of the ball needs all the reps they can get, because that's what's holding the Canes back from being a true contender.
3. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 8-2, 7-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 12 Result: W, 24-20 at Pitt
Just when you think Clemson's hopes of making it to the ACC Championship Game are all but gone - they pull off a miracle. That 50-yard touchdown run by Cade Klubnik in the final minute after falling behind on the previous drive is as clutch as it gets. The Tigers certainly need to clean a few things up in the final couple weeks, but it's not time to count them out of the title race just yet.
4. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 6-4, 4-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
Georgia Tech has the potential to do the funniest thing here in a couple weeks. Yeah, Georgia just beat Tennessee, but they have looked vulnerable at times, and the Yellow Jackets just took down top-ten Miami. That's the College Football Playoff chaos we truly need.
5. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 6-4, 4-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 12 Result: L, 38-35 at Stanford
Ah yes, the classic Jeff Brohm special: earn a momentous victory, only to turn right around and fall flat on your face. Louisville had no business being in a competitive game with Stanford, let alone losing - yet here we are. Then again, 13 penalties and bad end-of-game management will do that.
6. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 7-3, 4-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 12 Result: W, 33-25 at Cal
Syracuse probably took their foot off the gas a little too early in this one, but still, this was arguably one of their best games all season. Kyle McCord and the rest of that Orange offense continues to be deadly, and the defense took a much-needed step forward. Cuse could be a major player in the ACC next season if this rate keeps up.
7. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 7-3, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 12 Result: L, 24-20 vs. Clemson
Man... Pitt has really hit the skids as of late. Sure, they were in position to pull off the upset only to have Cade Klubnik break their hearts. But if you don't commit 13 penalties, the Panthers probably aren't in position to choke that game away - especially with what happened early in the fourth quarter.
8. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 7-3, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
Depending on how Duke finishes the season, Manny Diaz might be the Coach of the Year in the ACC. Rhett Lashlee and SMU might be the leader in the ACC, but Duke wasn't expected to do much at all the season. Not only are they bowl eligible, they have the potential to get to nine wins.
9. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 5-5, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
Virginia Tech might be the single-most inconsistent team in the ACC. One week they boat race an opponent and make people start to believe again, next week the Hokies find a way to lose a game late. Considering the returning production they had for this season, it's hard to classify this year other than disappointing.
10. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 5-5, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
Make no mistake: this season has not gone the way that NC State wanted it to. But... the future seems a lot brighter than it did a few weeks ago. QB C.J. Bailey has gotten really comfortable since taking over, and has a productive future ahead. The Wolfpack just need to address their defensive inconsistencies.
11. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 5-5, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 12 Result: L, 38-28 at SMU
Boston College deserves a lot of credit. After making the move from Thomas Castellanos to Grayson James as their quarterback against Syracuse, the Eagles have looked much more efficient. It might have come a little too late, and their defense is still a tad shaky, but at the very least, BC is in a good position heading into the final two weeks.
12. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 6-4, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 12 Result: W, 31-24 vs. Wake Forest
Well would you look at that, North Carolina actually was able to reach bowl eligibility. Seemed like it would be a massive undertaking after losing four straight earlier in the season. Sure, their competition as of late hasn't been super great. But when you have a player like Omarion Hampton, anything is possible.
13. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 5-5, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 12 Result: L, 35-14 at Notre Dame
The final score suggests that Virginia played Notre Dame closer than you would think, but don't let that fool you. The Cavaliers went down 35-0 before the Irish called off the dogs, and turned the ball over *five* times. Bowl eligibility is still attainable, but it won't come easy.
14. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 5-5, 1-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 12 Result: L, 33-25 vs. Syracuse
This whole season is basically one giant "what could have been" cliche for Cal. Every single one of their five losses in ACC play has been by one possession, and three have been by less than three points. Cal is better than their record, suggests, but good teams find a way to win, and the Golden Bears simply haven't done that.
15. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 3-7, 2-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 12 Result: W, 38-35 vs. Louisville
Very little has gone right in year two of Troy Taylor's rebuild at Stanford, but some credit to them - they have not given up in the slightest. Now, some of this was Louisville shooting themselves in the foot, but the Cardinal looked great on offense. Maybe there is something to build on heading into the offseason.
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 4-6, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 12 Result: L, 31-24 at North Carolina
Not much is going right for Wake Forest right now. Their defense has been a disheveled mess all season long, and their offense has had more than a few hiccups in the last few weeks. Will Dave Clawson be able to get this turned around?
17. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 1-9, 1-7 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
If I told you that Florida State lost to the bye week, I'm sure a few of you out there would believe me. At least they *should* get back in the win column against Charleston Southern. Maybe they can play spoiler to Florida?
(Photo of Cade Klubnik: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
