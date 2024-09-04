ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Football is finally back! Week one (and zero) of the 2024 college football season certainly delivered, and for the most part, the ACC had a successful start to the new season.
Teams from the league were a combined 13-3 against non-conference opponents in week one (and zero), and the two conference games right out of the gates both lived up to their billings.
Though we're just one week into the regular season, ther's a significant shakeup in the top half of the ACC. Preseason league favorite Florida State has yet to win a game, two trendy dark horse ACC picks in NC State and Virginia Tech failed to impress, while a couple others teams have thrown their hat into the ring as a potential dark horse.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following the first week of football? Check out our week two ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 1 Result: W, 41-17 at Florida
On one hand, Florida might actually be terrible and could wind up firing Billy Napier by the end of the season. On the other hand, Miami looked incredibly impressive in The Swamp. QB Cam Ward seems like the real deal, and the Hurricanes' boatload of talent certainly was on display. It's probably too early to declare The U "back," but we're close to it.
2. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 1 Result: W, 62-0 vs. Austin Peay
Yes, Louisville played a team from the FCS ranks that saw their coaching staff and majority of their players jump ship. That being said, they did what good teams are supposed to do and took care of business (looking at you, NC State). Their defense looks to be as good as it was last season, if not better, and QB Tyler Shough - if he can stay healthy - could play a vital role for the Cardinals this year.
3. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 0-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 1 Result: L, 34-3 vs. Georgia (Neutral)
In fairness to Clemson, Georgia can make most teams in college football look absolutely silly. But this game feels like it cemented the notion that the Tigers' mini-dynasty is over. That offense looks just as stagnant as it did last season, and Dabo Swinney and Co. were thoroughly out-coached in the second half. Maybe Tyler from Spartanburg was onto something.
4. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 0, 1 Result: W, 29-24 at Nevada; W, 59-7 vs. Houston Christian
SMU seems to have learned their lesson from week zero. After having to rally against one of the worst teams in the FBS in week zero, the Mustangs looked like a much more polished product on both sides of the ball this past weekend. Though time will tell if their two-quarterback approach will be a winning formula once league play starts.
5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 2-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 0, 1 Result: W, 24-21 vs. Florida State (Neutral); W, 35-12 vs. Georgia State
It's very early, but Georgia Tech seems like this year's dark horse to get to Charlotte. QB Haynes King and that multi-faceted Yellow Jackets offense is humming early, and their defense appears to have taken a massive step forward. Brent Key's bunch took advantage of a huge opportunity to start the season, and could be poised to play spoiler down the line.
6. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 1 Result: W, 38-21 vs. Western Carolina
NC State's season-opener is all the proof that you need that you shouldn't overlook *anyone* on you schedule. QB Grayson McCall was very underwhelming through most of the night, and that staunch defense seemed a tad slow at times. They better get their act together, or Tennessee will expose them big time this weekend.
7. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 0-2, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 0, 1 Result: L, 24-21 vs. Georgia Tech (Neutral); L, 28-13 vs. Boston College
It's one thing to open the season 0-2, it's another when both games are on national TV for all to see. There's no other way to spin it other than Florida State looks BAD. QB D.J. Uiagalelei has been atrocious to start the year, and that defense struggled to get any sort of push up front. Mike Norvell better work some miracles fast.
8. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 1 Result: W, 19-17 at Minnesota
North Carolina might have started the year with a win, but life after Drake Maye certainly has its ups and downs. The positive? Their defense seems to have gotten better with the addition of DC Geoff Collins. The negative? Even with RB Omarion Hampton back, that Tar Heels offense struggled to finish drives. Things could get even tougher moving foward with QB Max Johnson out for the season, too.
9. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 1 Result: W, 28-23 at Florida State
I mentioned that Georgia tech could be this year's ACC dark horse, but could it actually be Boston College? Sure, FSU is clearly not the dominant force we thought it was, but the Eagles' performance in Tallahassee was incredible. QB Thomas Castellanos is highlight reel material, and that defense was fantastic up front. Bill O'Brien has things rolling early in Chestnut Hill.
10. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 0-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 1 Result: L, 34-27 (OT) at Vanderbilt
Speaking of ACC dark horses... not a great week one showing from Virginia Tech, who were a trendy pick. Vandy QB Diego Pavia made that Hokies defense look absolutely silly, and the VT ground game struggled mightily. QB Kyron Drones was the only true positive for Tech, but adding insult to injury (or vice versa), he is a risk to miss time after getting banged up.
11. California Golden Bears
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 1 Result: W, 31-13 vs. UC Davis
Not a super promising start to Cal's tenure in the ACC. The Golden Bears were able to look like a much more cohesive team in the second half, but man, they looked incredibly messy to start the game - against FCS competition no less. They have potential to make some noise with guys like RB Jadyn Ott and LB Cade Uluave leading the charge, but getting out-gained by UC Davis isn't exactly inspiring.
12. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 1 Result: W, 26-3 vs. Elon
Considering first year head coach Manny Diaz's prowess as a defensive coach, it's not super surprising to see Duke look incredibly sharp on that side of the ball to start the season. As for their offense? Well... that could be a work in progress. QB Maalik Murphy struggled at times and the Blue Devils ground game couldn't get much going at all. Time will tell how much this hinders them this season.
13. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 1 Result: W, 38-22 vs. Ohio
14. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 1 Result: W, 55-24 vs. Kent State
This looked like it could have been a disaster brewing for Syracuse in Fran Brown's first year. The Orange looked putrid in that first quarter, and their defense gave up way too much yardage against an inferior opponent. Fortunately for 'Cuse, their offense eventually woke up and then some. The tandem QB Kyle McCord, TE Oronde Gadsden II and RB LeQuint Allen is a very underrated trio in the league.
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 1 Result: W, 45-13 vs. North Carolina A&T
There must've been something in the ACC's water for so many teams to have slow starts. Wake Forest was so heavily favored that Vegas didn't even set a line, and they didn't jump in front until five minutes to half. That being said, the Demon Deacons did look much better in the second half, and QB Hank Bachmeier is a clear improvement over what Wake had last year.
16. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 1 Result: W, 34-13 vs. Richmond
Is Tony Elliott still on the hot seat? Probably, but it's hard to deny that Virginia - at least one game in - seems to be better. Going with Anthony Colandrea as the starting QB was clearly the right call, and the Cavaliers finished strong as a whole even through their rain delay. We'll see if they can build on this and make tangible progress.
17. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 0-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 1 Result: L, 34-27 vs. TCU
I wish I could say I was surprised by what I saw in Stanford's game against TCU, but... I wasn't. The Cardinal's defense was absolutely gashed on the ground (similar to how it was last season), and no one on their offense outside of WR Elic Ayomanor looks to be a consistent playmaker. Troy Taylor continues to have a hell of a rebuild on his hands.
