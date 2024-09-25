ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now a month into the 2024 college football season, and in the Atlantic Coast Conference, we have as much clarity as we do questions.
The only thing that seems relatively concrete is that Miami, Louisville and Clemson are the three best teams in the ACC, with the order still yet to fully be determined. After that? Some team that had slow starts are starting to come around, for others it's vice versa. For some teams, we still don't have a firm grasp on their floors and ceilings.
With that being said, where do things currently stand in the conference following four weeks of football? Check out our week five ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 4-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 4 Result: W, 50-15 at USF
We got our first look at what Miami looks like against a team with some semblance of a pulse, and the Canes didn't disappoint. This was a USF team that took Alabama to the wire in Tuscaloosa, and The U overcame a slow start to dominate after halftime. QB Cam Ward continues to look like a Heisman Trophy candidate.
2. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 3-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 4 Result: W, 31-19 vs. Georgia Tech
Louisville also got their first true test this past weekend, and although they passed the test, it wasn't the most polished product in the world. That being said, the Cardinals were able to overcome penalties and overall clunkiness by making big time plays in all three phases during the second half against a good Georgia Tech squad.
3. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 2-1, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 4 Result: W, 59-35 vs. NC State
While the level of competition is a valid question, the rumors of Clemson's offensive demise appear to be greatly exaggerate. It doesn't matter who you play, 28-0 through one quarter and 45-7 at halftime is a certified walloping. But can QB Cade Klubnik and Co. keep this momentum going against defenses that aren't Charmin soft? Time will tell.
4. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 3-1, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 4 Result: W, 23-19 vs. Michigan State
Never underestimate the power of Boston College in the Red Bandana game. While the Eagles certainly did not look all that great in this game, they did what good teams do and found a way to win - this time in dramatic fashion with a game-winning touchdown. Maybe if BC can work on their efficiency on offense, they can get back in the AP Top 25.
5. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 4-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 4 Result: W, 73-17 vs. Youngstown State
Yes, Youngstown State is an FCS opponent. But good teams take care of business against overmatched opponents, and Pitt certainly did that. The Panthers continue to be the surprise development early in the season given how their 2023 season and offseason went, and QB Eli Holstein has the fast track to ACC Rookie of the Year.
6. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 3-2, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 4 Result: L, 31-19 at Louisville
Georgia Tech certainly has the makings of a good football team, but a few questions have come over their last couple conference games. Notably, can the Yellow Jackets limit the amount of mistakes that come up on defense, cut back on the questionable decision making with their play calls, and generate any pass rush?
7. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 3-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 4 Result: W, 66-42 vs. TCU
Now *this* is the SMU team that many expected to see in the preseason. Sure, the defense definitely did not have a great showing in the Iron Skillet, but the Mustangs' offense finally had a breakout showing. It looks much more dynamic with Kevin Jennings as the permanent starter, and RB Brashard Smith looks like he could be a problem moving forward.
8. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 3-1, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 4 Result: L, 14-9 at Florida State
Here's your "welcome to the ACC" moment, Cal. Play a game in which you look better than your opponent in *most* facets of the game, and still find a way to lose against a team you should beat. Just don't give up seven sacks and actually finish your drives next time.
9. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 2-1, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 4 Result: L, 26-24 vs. Stanford
Both Syracuse's floor and ceiling remain a mystery to me. They went from gashing Georgia Tech offensively in their game prior, to barely having any sort of answer against a team that many believe is in the bottom third of the ACC. Plus, it appears that the Orange are confirmed to have some issues on the defensive end that need to be ironed out.
10. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 4-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 4 Result: W, 45-17 at Middle Tennessee State
Duke had looked mostly unimpressive in their undefeated start to the season, at least up until this past weekend. QB Maalik Murphy seems to be settling in, and their defense - head coach Manny Diaz' speciality - had a good day at the office. Perhaps this Blue Devils team actually could make some noise with conference play starting.
11. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 3-1, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 4 Result: W, 43-24 at Coastal Carolina
Hand up, I fully expected this to be a year in which Virginia. While they still have the bulk of conference play, the Cavaliers look like they have potential. QB Anthony Colandrea is a playmaker, and that UVA ground game ran all over Coastal Carolina. Maybe Tony Elliott won't get fired after all.
12. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 2-2, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 4 Result: L, 26-23 vs. Rutgers
Virginia Tech continues to be a massive disappointment so far this season. Yes, Rutgers is better than they have been in the past, but this is not a game that the Hokies should have lost. Both QB Kyron Drones and the VT defense - two areas where many thought would shine this season - struggled in this game.
13. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 2-2, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 4 Result: L, 59-35 at Clemson
Man, where do I even begin here. NC State looks like a mess on both side of the ball. Their defense can't stop a nosebleed right now, and their offense might have to hand the keys over to a true freshman under center. The Wolfpack fanbase seems to be growing incredibly restless with head coach Dave Doeren.
14. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 3-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 4 Result: L, 70-50 vs. James Madison
Good news, North Carolina! The Tar Heels put up over 600 yards of offense and backup QB Jacolby Criswell seems to be coming around! There's just one little catch... the defense had a performance this reminded me of this classic Nick Saban rant. Mack Brown looks to be careening towards retirement.
15. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 2-1, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 4 Result: W, 26-24 at Syracuse
Sure, Stanford didn't look great in some aspects of their game against Syracuse. They were gashed on the ground defensively and QB Ashton Daniels is still very up and down. But some credit is due for the Cardinal. They were much more poised to start this game, and they made winning plays down the strech.
16. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 1-3, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 4 Result: W, 14-9 vs. Cal
Congrats Florida State, you finally won a game! But I still wouldn't feel too great moving forward if I was a Seminoles fan. Call should have wiped the floor with FSU, but they couldn't get out of their own way. The defense still gave up way too many yards, and QB D.J. Uiagalelei continues to look erratic.
17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 1-2, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 4 Result: Bye Week
To be fair to Wake Forest, they only get the bottom spot because both Florida State and Stanford won. They have a chance to get out of the basement this weekend against Louisiana, but we'll see.
(Photo of Brashard Smith: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)
