ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There has been a lot of chaos in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the first month and a half of the season, but the ACC is actually coming off of their most chalk and boring week to date.
For starters, six of the 17 members were on bye weeks. Then of the six games involving the other 11 ACC teams, not only did the favorite win in every matchup, four of the games saw the favorite cover the spread. It was a bit of an outlier in what has been a crazy first half of the 2024 season
So where do things currently stand in the conference following seven weeks of football? Check out our week eight ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 6-0, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 7 Result: Bye Week
We'll find out very quickly if Miami was able to do some soul searching during the bye week. They might be undefeated, but they could also very easily be 0-2 in conference play right now. We'll see what Canes team shows up in Louisville this weekend.
2. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 5-1, 4-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 7 Result: W, 49-14 at Wake Forest
On one hand, Clemson did get off to a bit of a slow start in this game. On the other, they were able to eventually do what they couldn't do the week before at FSU: finish drives. I'd like to see it come together against slightly tougher teams, but maybe the Tigers' offense is actually fixed.
3. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 6-0, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 7 Result: W, 17-15 vs. Cal
This game was a Pat Narduzzi special: winning ugly. Pitt might be off to their first 6-0 start in 42 years thanks to their offense, but defense is what primarily what won them this game. The Panthers could play spoiler in the ACC title race at this rate, but then again, their schedule hasn't been super daunting.
4. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 5-1, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 7 Result: Bye Week
SMU is arguably the hottest team in the ACC right now. Sure, they stumbled right out of the gates, but after making the decision to go with Kevin Jennings on a permanent basis, the Mustangs have looked like a much different team. We'll see if their depth can hold up in the second half of the season.
5. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 4-2, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 7 Result: W, 24-20 at Virginia
Louisville finally found a way to finish a game in the fourth quarter. Yes, the Cardinals didn't exactly play the most aesthetically pleasing brand of football (again), but they made plays when needed to. They'll need to play a lot better of they have a chance to beat Miami, though.
6. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 5-2, 3-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 7 Result: W, 41-34 at North Carolina
Georgia Tech's resiliency come through yet again with a last-second win. That defense is still a little shaky, but there's no denying that the Yellow Jackets are always in a game thanks to that high-powered offense. They're going to need it up against a brutal second half of the schedule.
7. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 5-1, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 7 Result: W, 24-17 at NC State
While this game certainly got a little interesting towards the end, Syracuse made a statement with this road win. The Orange continue to be led by Kyle McCord and that prolific offense, and their defense put together a much improved effort. But can they maintain consistency between both sides of the ball moving forward?
8. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 4-2, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 7 Result: Bye Week
The bye week came at a great time for Boston College. Their defense has done a solid job up to this point, but their offense doesn't look as prolific as it did early on - even when QB Thomas Castellanos did return from injury. Though if anyone can get ship steered right, Bill O'Brien can.
9. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 3-3, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 7 Result: Bye Week
Virginia Tech got some much needed momentum and positive energy heading into their bye week. Their defense had a much needed get-right game vs. Stanford, plus QB Kyron Drones and the rest of that offense continue to be trending upwards. An ACC title might be off the table, but a good bowl certainly isn't.
10. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 4-2, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 7 Result: L, 24-20 vs. Louisville
Fourth quarter magic has been a key part of Virginia's good start to year three under Tony Elliott, but it seems to have finally ran out. Virginia played a good game on both sides of the ball, but couldn't capitalize late like they have a few times this season. Now, the hard part of the schedule is coming.
11. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 5-1, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 7 Result: Bye Week
Yet another team with a well-timed bye week. Duke got off to a 5-0 start, but it came against less-than-stellar competition, and it showed when they finally played a team with a pulse. Now, the schedule gets super tough in a hurry.
12. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 3-3, 0-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 7 Result: L, 17-15 at Pitt
ACC play has not been kind to Cal. After starting 3-0 on the year, the Golden Bears have now dropped three in a row, and their most recent loss was mainly a byproduct of getting in their own way - again. This team has potential if they can stop shooting themselves in the foot.
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 2-4, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 7 Result: L, 49-14 vs. Clemson
One the first quarter ended, this turned into an all system's failure for Wake Forest. Yes. there was a massive talent discrepancy between them and Clemson. But the Demon Deacons' offense, defense and special teams were all putrid this past weekend.
14. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 2-4, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 7 Result: L, 49-7 at Notre Dame
Well... Stanford did have a brief lead over Notre Dame. But otherwise, this game played out exactly how many thought it would. The Cardinal defense had zero answer for what the Irish threw at them, and their offense was completely overwhelmed.
15. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 3-4, 0-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 7 Result: L, 24-17 vs. Syracuse
This game was a recipe for disaster from the jump for NC State. Their defense could not get off the field on sustained drives, and their fledgling offense couldn't do much either with the limited opportunities they got - except when their back were against the wall. There might have to be some tough questioned asked at the end of the year.
16. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 3-4, 0-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 7 Result: L, 41-34 vs. Georgia Tech
It was the same old song and dance for North Carolina this past weekend. The Tar Heels offense did more than enough to put them in a position to win, but their defense was gashed through and failed them when needed most. I'd be surprised if Mack Brown didn't retire after this season att his rate.
17. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 1-5, 1-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 7 Result: Bye Week
With as disjointed and pathetic as Florida State has looked this season, they get the bottom spot until proven otherwise. They have a couple opportunities to get back in the win column, but also have a tough second half of the season overall.
(Photo of Kyle McCord: Zachary Taft - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X