ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - You'd think the race for the Atlantic Coast Conference title might start to tighten up as we approach the final month of the season, but in reality, there's still some potential for chaos left.
Of course, Miami and Clemson are still the unquestioned frontrunners to get to Charlotte and do battle for the ACC title. But teams like SMU, Pitt, and even Syracuse are still lurking around, waiting for a chance to make their move towards the top. Not to mention that the shuffling of teams in the middle and bottom third of the conference continues onward.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following eight weeks of football? Check out our week nine ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 7-0, 3-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 8 Result: W, 52-45 at Louisville
On one hand, Miami's prolific offense could single-handedly carry them all the way to an ACC Championship or a College Football Playoff berth. On the other, their defense has looked incredibly suspect over the last month. Not to mention that the ACC Command Center gave the Canes the benefit of the doubt again.
2. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 6-1, 5-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 8 Result: W, 48-31 vs. Virginia
While Clemson got off to a slow start, this game wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggests. The Tigers' offense exploded in the second and third quarters, and the defense took their foot off the gas when they went up four scores. Miami is the frontrunner until proven otherwise, but this team is a worthy challenger for that spot.
3. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 6-1, 3-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 8 Result: W, 40-10 at Stanford
If there's anyone that seems like they can crash the party and challenge either Miami or Syracuse, SMU certainly seems like they could. Stanford hasn't been super impressive, but the Mustangs jumped all over the Cardinal and have been cruising over the last month. Looking at their remaining schedule, running the table isn't out of the question.
4. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 6-0, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 8 Result: Bye Week
The next two weeks will be very telling for Pitt. While undefeated, the Panthers haven't exactly been super convincing at times this season, and they get Syracuse and SMU in back-to-back weeks. Hopefully Pitt utilized their bye week properly.
5. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 5-1, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 8 Result: Bye Week
What I said about Pitt could arguably be also used to describe Syracuse. The Orange are knocking on the door of the AP Top 25, but have not won a power conference game by more than a touchdown, and have a very bad loss to Stanford on their resume. Their matchup with Pitt could determine who this team truly is.
6. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 4-3, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 8 Result: L, 52-45 vs. Miami
At this point in time, it's well established that Louisville has significant issues on the defensive side of the ball. While their offense has put them in position to win games, their defense has been a major reason why the Cardinals have dropped three of their last four. This team is much too talented to be hovering around .500.
7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 5-3, 3-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 8 Result: L, 31-13 vs. Notre Dame
One can't help but wonder if Georgia Tech could have knocked off Notre Dame if they had a healthy Haynes King. The Yellow Jackets' offense seemed to be humming just fine in the first quarter, but collapsed after that, with their defense not far behind because of it. Not having King at Virginia Tech as well might not bode well for them.
8. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 4-3, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 8 Result: W, 42-21 vs. Boston College
This is the version of Virginia Tech that many in the preseason thought we were going to see. The Hokies' offense ran roughshod over a solid BC defense, and their own defense was one extremely wacky third quarter away from pitching a shutout. VT has a chance to really makes some noise down the stretch if everything keeps clicking.
9. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 6-1, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 8 Result: W, 23-16 vs. Florida State
Sure, beating Florida State certainly doesn't have the same cache that it would have in the preseason. But credit to Duke - especially to their defense - for snapping a 22-game losing streak to the Seminoles. That offense does need some work, though.
10. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 4-3, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 8 Result: L, 42-21 at Virginia Tech
Well... that's not what you want to see coming out of a bye week. Don't get me wrong, Boston College made an insane run in the third quarter to get back in this game. But for the other three quarters, the Eagles were pummeled on both sides of the line of scrimmage. BC doesn't look the same since their 4-1 start.
11. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 4-3, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 8 Result: L, 48-31 at Clemson
Well, I guess Virginia had to come back down to Earth at some point. The Cavaliers gave Clemson a good scare to start, but were thoroughly out-classed after the first quarter - especially on defense, which seemed to be their strong suit. Now UVA is sitting at back-to-back losses after going 4-1 to start the season.
12. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 4-4, 1-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 8 Result: W, 24-23 at Cal
Maybe NC State does have some life, after all. It might not have come through until their final quarter against Cal, but it's better than now showing up at all, I suppose. That offense still looks disjointed and the defens still has issues, but at least this is something to build on.
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 3-4, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 8 Result: W, 23-20 at UConn
Having to squeak out a game against UConn might not be the most inspiring thing to accomplish, but it's better than a loss. More importantly, Wake Forest has won two of their last three after opening the season at 1-3. Maybe bowl eligibility could still be on the table?
14. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 3-4, 0-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 8 Result: L, 24-23 vs. NC State
Cal just keeps coming up with new ways to lose games, and you almost have to feel bad for them at this point. After starting 3-0, they have lost their last four games by a combined nine points, and it's not due to just one singular issues, either. Maybe a brief break from conference play this weekend will help them get back on track.
15. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 3-4, 0-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 8 Result: Bye Week
Let's hope North Carolina did some soul searchng over the bye week, especially with their defense. The Tar Heels have lost four in a row after opening up at 3-0, and it's almost solely because of their repugnant defense. There are potential wins left, but any modicum of defensive improvement is needed first.
16. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 2-5, 1-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 8 Result: L, 40-10 at SMU
Year two of the rebuild at Stanford continues to show minimal signs of improvement. The Cardinal were out of this game pretty much at halftime, and haven't looked remotely competitive ever since their ACC opener at Syracuse. Now, questions are starting to emerge if Troy Taylor is the right guy for the job.
17. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 1-6, 1-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 8 Result: L, 23-16 at Duke
At this point, calling Florida State trash might be an insult to trash. Their defense was just okay against Duke, but regardless of their quarterback, that offense continues to be a tire fire. The Seminoles have the bottom spot locked up by a country mile.
