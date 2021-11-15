Louisville WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week

The true freshman hauled in two first half touchdowns during the Cardinals' romp over Syracuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville true freshman wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Huggins-Bruce shared the honor with Florida State defensive back Omarion Cooper.

Huggins-Bruce registered the first multi-touchdown game of his young collegiate career in the Cardinals' 41-3 rout of Syracuse, hauling in six passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns. The six- and 17-yard scores both came in the first half against the Orange.

"You see what he can do when the ball is in his hands, he's very explosive and he's fast now. He's not one of those guys who has to get going a little bit," head coach Scott Satterfield said in his weekly press conference. "I think he's got a lot of potential. It's really going to be up to him, how much he wants to continue to work."

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound slot receiver is currently fourth on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, with 19 for 314. His three receiving touchdowns is tied for second on the team with Jordan Watkins, trailing only Tyler Harrell's four.

The Cardinals will be hitting the road for the final time this season to face Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC) in Durham, N.C. Kickoff against the Blue Devils is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Ahmari Huggins- Bruce: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

