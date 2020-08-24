Ranking the Draft-able Louisville Alumni in Fantasy Football

Training camp is in full swing for all 32 NFL clubs, and you know what that means: fantasy football season has officially returned.

With Week 1 of the NFL season roughly three weeks away, several former Cardinals are vying for spots on the 53-man roster for their respective team - 18 to be exact.

Out of those 18, seven are eligible to be selected in a standard fantasy football league consisting of individual positions at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and kicker.

Using the player rankings put forth by Yahoo! Sports, we'll be ranking all seven Louisville alumni in terms of their preseason fantasy value for the 2020 season.

Reminder: NFL teams have until Sept. 5 to set their official 53-man roster, and a few of these former Cards could find themselves on the outside looking in.

Senorise Perry

Running Back - Tennessee Titans

Yahoo! Fantasy Football Rank: No. 2592

Yahoo isn't very high on Perry from a fantasy standpoint, as his overall fantasy ranking comes in at just thirteen spots away from dead last. It will be tough for Perry to nab a spot on the 53-man roster, as the Titans have a crowded running back room in camp. Derrick Henry is the unquestioned starter, with third-round 2020 draft pick Darrynton Evans the presumed backup. Dalyn Dawkins and Shaun Wilson also man the practice squad, though Perry could see the field due to his prowess on special teams.

Seth Dawkins

Wide Receiver - Seattle Seahawks

Yahoo! Fantasy Football Rank: No. 2258

This could be a player to watch as camp unfolds. After going undrafted over the current offseason, Dawkins signed a UDFA deal with Seattle, was cut, only to later be re-signed. There's clearly interest on behalf of the Seahawks, but he faces an uphill battle like Perry does with the Titans. DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett prove a clear one-two punch, with Phillip Dorsett & David Moore the next two guys down the depth chart. Five other receivers are also competing in camp.

Cole Hikutini

Tight End - Dallas Cowboys

Yahoo! Fantasy Football Rank: No. 1964

Going undrafted in 2017, Hikutini finds himself on his third NFL team. He spent one year in San Francisco, then Minnesota, and then later picked up by Dallas prior to the 2019 season where he spent his time on the practice squad. With future Hall of Famer Jason Witten no longer with the Cowboys, Hikutini has a clearer path to getting back on the game day field. Blake Jarwin & Dalton Schultz are the one & two options, and his main competition will be against Blake Bell who was brought in over the offseason.

Reggie Bonnafon

Running Back - Carolina Panthers

Yahoo! Fantasy Football Rank: No. 312

There's no question who the starting running back is in Carolina. Not only is Christian McCaffrey one of the top players in football, he's the near-consensus top ranked player in fantasy football. That being said, Bonnafon has carved himself into a solid backup role for the Panthers. While he saw limited touches in his first full season, he made the most of them. He rushed for 7.3 yards per carry over 16 carries, including a 59-yard touchdown run vs. Jacksonville for his first career score.

Teddy Bridgewater

Quarterback - Carolina Panthers

Yahoo! Fantasy Football Rank: No. 171

Four years after a devastating knee injury threatened his career, Teddy Bridgewater is finally back to a starting role after signing a three-year, $63 million contract to join Bonnafon in Carolina. Last season in New Orleans, he was called upon when Drew Brees went down in Week 2 and helped save the Saints' season. He went 5-0 while Brees was out, throwing for 1,384 yards over those five starts and four games as a backup with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Yahoo! tabs him as the No. 27 quarterback in fantasy football for 2020.

DeVante Parker

Wide Receiver - Miami Dolphins

Yahoo! Fantasy Football Rank: No. 64

Parker was a bit slow to start his NFL career, but he finally had his breakout season in 2019. The Louisville native set career highs with 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 75.1 yards per game. As successful as he was last season, he very well could have a better 2020 with the Dolphins drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the sixth-overall pick. Parker is currently listed as the No. 25 receiver in fantasy football and the go-to receiver for Miami.

Lamar Jackson

Quarterback - Baltimore Ravens

Yahoo! Fantasy Football Rank: No. 33

Was there any doubt who would be the top-ranked Louisville alumni in fantasy football this season? In his second year and first full season in the NFL, Jackson compiled 4,333 total yards of offense and 43 touchdowns, leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record. Jackson was voted as the league's MVP, and the second player in history to be voted unanimously (Tom Brady - 2010). However, he's not the No. 1 fantasy QB option, trailing only Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

