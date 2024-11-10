Louisville Football Climbs Up Week 12 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have been on their second and final bye this weekend, but the chaos around college football saw their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll go up a couple spots.
The Cardinals (6-3, 4-2 ACC) garnered 240 votes in week 12 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 25 in last week’s poll to No. 22 this week.
Following a bit of a midseason slump, Louisville is starting to surge in a positive direction. They were able to mount a 20-point comeback at Boston College for a 31-27 win, then most recent took down Clemson 33-21 in Death Valley for their first ever win over the Tigers.
Next up, Louisville heads out west for their first ever matchup against Stanford. Kickoff against the Cardinal is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 12)
- Oregon (1,550 - 62)
- Ohio State (1,484)
- Texas (1,409)
- Penn State (1,274)
- Indiana (1,273)
- Tennessee (1,270)
- BYU (1,161)
- Notre Dame (1,095)
- Alabama (1,036)
- Ole Miss (966)
- Georgia (964)
- Miami (907)
- Boise State (839)
- SMU (788)
- Texas A&M (674)
- Army (533)
- Clemson (524)
- Colorado (463)
- Washington State (456)
- Kansas State (333)
- LSU (265)
- Louisville (240)
- South Carolina (203)
- Missouri (176)
- Tulane (98)
Others receiving votes:
Iowa St. 92, Arizona St. 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
