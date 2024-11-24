Louisville Football Still Receiving Votes in Week 14 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might still be on the outside of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll looking in, but they're continuing to hover around.
The Cardinals (7-4, 5-3 ACC) garnered 24 votes in week 14 of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section this week and earning a de facto ranking of No. 29.
Fresh off of their embarrassing loss at Stanford, Louisville absolutely steamrolled Pitt in their last time out. They out-gained the Panthers 505 yards to 265, and scored the first 34 points of the game en route to a 37-9 beat down.
Next up, Louisville caps off the regular season with their annual Battle for the Governor's Cup rivalry showdown at Kentucky. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 14)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Oregon (1,525 - 61)
- Ohio State (1,463)
- Texas (1,395)
- Penn State (1,301)
- Notre Dame (1,278)
- Georgia (1,242)
- Tennessee (1,110)
- Miami (1,096)
- SMU (1,001)
- Indiana (998)
- Boise State (984)
- Clemson (789)
- Alabama (739)
- Arizona State (727)
- Ole Miss (661)
- South Carolina (639)
- Iowa State (498)
- Tulane (446)
- BYU (445)
- Texas A&M (399)
- UNLV (231)
- Illinois (188)
- Colorado (161)
- Missouri (142)
- Army (133)
Others receiving votes:
Kansas St. 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.
(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
