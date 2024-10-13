Louisville Football Receives Votes in Week Eight AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might still be unranked, but they're in striking distance of jumping back in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (4-2, 2-1 ACC) garnered six points in week eight of the AP Top 25 to remain in the "others receiving votes" section, earning a de facto ranking of No. 36.
Louisville was able to snap a two-game skid in their last time out, escaping Charlottesville with a 24-20 win at Virginia. The Cardinals had to mount a fourth quarter comeback in the process, with Jamari Johnson catching a go-ahead touchdown in the game's final minutes.
Next up, Louisville returns home for a massive showdown against Miami. Kickoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 8)
- Texas (1,544 - 56)
- Oregon (1,493)
- Penn State (1,380)
- Ohio State (1,357)
- Georgia (1,300)
- Miami (1,232)
- Alabama (1,127)
- LSU (994)
- Iowa State (982)
- Clemson (980)
- Tennessee (959)
- Notre Dame (914)
- BYU (889)
- Texas A&M (744)
- Boise State (597)
- Indiana (580)
- Kansas State (567)
- Ole Miss (511)
- Missouri (409)
- Pitt (397)
- SMU (260)
- Illinois (249)
- Army (137)
- Michigan (133)
- Navy (84)
Others receiving votes:
Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
