Louisville Football Stays Put in Week Four AP Top 25 Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was idle this weekend, and their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll is reflective of it.
The Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 418 votes in week four of the AP Top 25, staying at No. 19 in this week’s poll as a result.
They haven't faced stout competition to open their season, but Louisville has dominated the two teams in front of them. They opened up the 2024 season with a 62-0 demolition of Austin Peay, then followed that up with a 49-14 beatdown over Jacksonville State last weekend.
Louisville is back in action this weekend, hosting Georgia Tech for their ACC opener. Kickoff against the Yellow Jackets is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 P.M. EST
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 4)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Texas (1,540 - 35)
- Georgia (1,518 -23)
- Ohio State (1,461 - 5)
- Alabama (1,358)
- Ole Miss (1,316)
- Tennessee (1,188)
- Missouri (1,127)
- Miami (1,094)
- Oregon (1,093)
- Penn State (1,050)
- USC (1,008)
- Utah (912)
- Kansas State (836)
- Oklahoma State (742)
- Oklahoma (649)
- LSU (537)
- Notre Dame (477)
- Michigan (447)
- Louisville (418)
- Iowa State (354)
- Clemson (291)
- Nebraska (266)
- Northern Illinois (151)
- Illinois (137)
- Texas A&M (82)
Others receiving votes:
Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.
