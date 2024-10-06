Louisville Report

Louisville Football Falls Out of Week Seven AP Top 25

The Cardinals fell at home to SMU for their second loss in a row.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville’s Ja’Corey Brooks catches a touchdown against SMU
Louisville’s Ja’Corey Brooks catches a touchdown against SMU / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is now on a two-game losing streak, and as expected, they have lost their spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) garnered four votes in week seven of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 22 in last week’s poll to unranked this week.

Once again, mistakes and miscues spelled doom for Louisville, eventually handing them a 34-27 loss to SMU. The Cardinals gave up 481 total yards of offense to the Mustangs, while penalties, lackluster execution and questionable play calling handicapped their own offense.

Next up, Louisville will head back on the road for a showdown at Virginia. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 7)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

  1. Texas (1,516 - 52)
  2. Ohio State (1,473 - 9)
  3. Oregon (1,348)
  4. Penn State (1,305)
  5. Georgia (1,299)
  6. Miami (1,187)
  7. Alabama (1,182)
  8. Tennessee (1,001)
  9. Ole Miss (978)
  10. Clemson (861)
  11. Iowa State (853)
  12. Notre Dame (853)
  13. LSU (827)
  14. BYU (753)
  15. Texas A&M (702)
  16. Utah (473)
  17. Boise State (463)
  18. Kansas State (459)
  19. Oklahoma (459)
  20. Indiana (459)
  21. Missouri (352
  22. Pitt (196)
  23. Illinois (182)
  24. Michigan (170)
  25. SMU (165)

Others receiving votes:

Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

