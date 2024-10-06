Louisville Football Falls Out of Week Seven AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is now on a two-game losing streak, and as expected, they have lost their spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) garnered four votes in week seven of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 22 in last week’s poll to unranked this week.
Once again, mistakes and miscues spelled doom for Louisville, eventually handing them a 34-27 loss to SMU. The Cardinals gave up 481 total yards of offense to the Mustangs, while penalties, lackluster execution and questionable play calling handicapped their own offense.
Next up, Louisville will head back on the road for a showdown at Virginia. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 7)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Texas (1,516 - 52)
- Ohio State (1,473 - 9)
- Oregon (1,348)
- Penn State (1,305)
- Georgia (1,299)
- Miami (1,187)
- Alabama (1,182)
- Tennessee (1,001)
- Ole Miss (978)
- Clemson (861)
- Iowa State (853)
- Notre Dame (853)
- LSU (827)
- BYU (753)
- Texas A&M (702)
- Utah (473)
- Boise State (463)
- Kansas State (459)
- Oklahoma (459)
- Indiana (459)
- Missouri (352
- Pitt (196)
- Illinois (182)
- Michigan (170)
- SMU (165)
Others receiving votes:
Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.
(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X