Louisville Football Tumbles in Week Six AP Top 25 Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program suffered their first loss of the season up at Notre Dame, and as a result, their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll has taken a bit of a tumble.
The Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC) garnered 223 votes in week six of the AP Top 25, falling seven spots from No. 15 in last week’s poll to No. 22 this week.
Louisville certainly played far from their cleanest game against Notre Dame this past Saturday. They committed three turnovers, turned the ball over on downs four times and committed six penalties, eventually resulting in a 31-24 loss up in South Bend.
Next up, Louisville returns home and resume conference play with a matchup against ACC newcomer SMU. Kickoff against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 6)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Alabama (1,549 - 40)
- Texas (1,525 - 19)
- Ohio State (1,445 - 4)
- Tennessee (1,356)
- Georgia (1,329)
- Oregon (1,216)
- Penn State (1,208)
- Miami (1,170)
- Missouri (1,085)
- Michigan (913)
- USC (854)
- Ole Miss (799)
- LSU (757)
- Notre Dame (748)
- Clemson (694)
- Iowa State (656)
- BYU (549)
- Utah (467)
- Oklahoma (428)
- Kansas State (398)
- Boise State (253)
- Louisville (223)
- Indiana (172)
- Illinois (169)
- UNLV (122)
Others receiving votes:
Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)
