Louisville Football Jumps Into Week Two AP Top 25 Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After beginning the 2024 season unranked, the Louisville football program has officially jumped back into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 188 votes in week two of AP Top 25, landing at No. 22 in the poll. It's Louisville's first appearance in the AP Top 25 Poll since they were ranked at No. 19 in the final week of last season's poll.
Louisville is coming off of a dominating season-opener against FCS foe Austin Peay, kicking off year two of the Jeff Brohm era with a 62-0 win. The Cardinals out-gained their visitors 571 yards to 106, and scored on nine of their 13 drives on the afternoon.
Louisville will be back in action this weekend, staying home for a matchup against Jacksonville State. Kickoff against the Gamecocks is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 2)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Georgia (1,545 - 57)
- Ohio State (1,478 - 5)
- Texas (1,418)
- Alabama (1,309)
- Notre Dame (1,240)
- Ole Miss (1,212)
- Oregon (1,197)
- Penn State (1,146)
- Missouri (968)
- Michigan (935)
- Utah (893)
- Miami (893)
- USC (811)
- Tennessee (784)
- Oklahoma (703)
- Oklahoma State (610)
- Kansas State (607)
- LSU (410)
- Kansas (349)
- Arizona (339)
- Iowa (294)
- Louisville (188)
- Georgia Tech (161)
- NC State (142)
- Clemson (134)
Others receiving votes:
Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.
(Photo of Quincy Riley: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
