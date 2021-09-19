Louisville Receives One Vote in AP Top 25 Poll

The Cardinals defeated UCF in their most recent game to move to 2-1 on the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their 42-35 win over the UCF Knights, Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) has started to generate some noise in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

While they are unranked, the Cardinals did receive a single vote in Week 4 of the poll. It was not immediately revealed who the lone writer was that included Louisville on their top 25 ballot.

Next up, Louisville will play their ACC opener against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Kickoff against the Seminoles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2021 Week 4)

*Points in parenthesis

1. Alabama 3-0 (1,547 - 59)

2. Georgia 3-0 (1,491 - 3)

3. Oregon 3-0 (1,385)

4. Oklahoma 3-0 (1,302)

5. Iowa 3-0 (1,298)

6. Penn State 3-0 (1,197)

7. Texas A&M 3-0 (1,158)

8. Cincinnati 3-0 (1,145)

9. Clemson 2-1 (1,074)

10. Ohio State 2-1 (976)

11. Florida 2-1 (930)

12. Notre Dame 3-0 (874)

13. Ole Miss 3-0 (717)

14. Iowa State 2-1 (664)

15. BYU 3-0 (603)

16. Arkansas 3-0 (537)

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 (526)

18. Wisconsin 1-1 (513)

19. Michigan 3-0 (456)

20. Michigan State 3-0 (389)

21. North Carolina 2-1 (306)

22. Fresno State 3-1 (201)

23. Auburn 2-1 (166)

24. UCLA 2-1 (142)

25. Kansas State 3-0 (127)

Others receiving votes:

TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

