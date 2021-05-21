Four Louisville Players Named Athlon Sports Preseason All-ACC Selections

The Cardinals are tied for the third-least amount of selections in the conference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 college football season might be more than three months away, but the folks over at Athlon Sports are getting a head start when it comes to releasing preseason all-conference teams.

On Thursday, they released their 2021 Preseason All-ACC teams, with four members of the Louisville football program being recognized as selections. It was tied for third-least in the conference with Florida State, only ahead of Georgia Tech's three and Duke's two.

Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was named to the Second-Team Defense, tight end Marshon Ford and center Cole Bentley were named to the Third-Team Offense, and inside linebacker C.J. Avery was named to the Third-Team Defense.

Clark is not only the top defender on the team, but arguably Louisville's top player, period. He finished eighth nationally and tied for the conference lead with 10 pass break-ups. He ended the season with 36 tackles (27 solo) and recorded his first interception in a win over Syracuse.

Bentley was named to the Rimington Award watch list last October, which goes to the top center in college football, and was the one of the best pass blockers in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus.

Ford is the top returning offensive weapon for the Cardinals, and has been arguably the most underrated over the last couple seasons. He had 309 yards and six touchdowns last season, and even showcased his ability to block on multiple occasions.

Avery has long established himself as one of the best defensive assets on the team, as he has led Louisville in tackles for the last two seasons. This past season, he collected 78 total tackles (48 solo) 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

