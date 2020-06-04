Ranking Tutu Atwell's games in 2019

Tutu Atwell earned first team All-ACC honors and was named a Pro Football Focus first-team All-American after a record-breaking sophomore year.

The 5-foot-9 receiver led the ACC with 1,276 receiving yards along with 12 touchdowns. He became the first Louisville player since 2007 to surpass 1,000 receiving yards and broke Harry Douglas’ single-season record for receiving yards in a single season.

Atwell averaged 98.2 yards per game, which ranked atop the ACC. He had seven games with 100 or more receiving yards.

Syracuse Nov. 23

Atwell had a season-high 152 receiving yards and scored twice as Louisville clinched second place in the ACC Atlantic Division. He had a 90-yard touchdown reception on a throw from Micale Cunningham to give Louisville a 28-10 lead late in the second quarter.

Atwell scored again on a 14-yard catch with 1:24 left to extend Louisville’s lead to 56-34.

Western Kentucky Sept. 14

Atwell became the first Louisville player since 2015 to have three receiving scores in one game. He had 141 receiving yards in Louisville’s victory at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Atwell had the game’s first score on a toss from Cunningham that went for nine yards. He scored early in the second quarter on a 46-yard catch.

His final touchdown came on a throw from Evan Conley that went for 62 yards to give Louisville a 38-14 lead.

Mississippi State Dec. 30

Although Atwell didn’t find the end zone himself, he did plenty in Louisville’s first bowl victory since 2015. Atwell had nine receptions for 147 yards along with throwing a 33-yard touchdown to Marshon Ford on a lateral.

Miami Nov. 9

Atwell showed off his speed in his return home. The Miami native had six receptions for 142 yards and a score. He went 80 yards for a touchdown on a throw from Cunningham to tie the score at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Virginia Oct. 26

Atwell had 122 of Louisville’s 133 receiving yards in the team’s fifth win of the year. His longest of six receptions went 77 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game.

NC State Nov. 16

Louisville became bowl eligible as Atwell had five receptions for 110 yards. His 74-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter gave Louisville the lead for good in Raleigh.

Boston College Oct. 5

Atwell had a season-high eight receptions for 110 yards in Louisville’s first conference victory since 2017.

Wake Forest Oct. 12

Atwell had a team-high seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown as Louisville defeated a ranked team on the road for the first time since 2011. Atwell had a 50-yard punt return that setup his own 9-yard touchdown catch.

Florida State Sept. 21

After falling behind 21-0 in the first half, Atwell had Louisville’s first score during a comeback that briefly allowed the Cardinals to take a lead. Atwell had five receptions for 69 yards.

Eastern Kentucky Sept. 7

Atwell took a forward toss from Jawon Pass 50 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter in Scott Satterfield’s first win at Louisville. Atwell also had a 33-yard punt return.

Kentucky Nov. 30

Cunningham connected with Atwell for a 33-yard touchdown earlier in the first quarter to give Louisville its only lead against the in-state rival. Atwell finished with four receptions for 57 yards.

Notre Dame Sept. 2

Atwell had five receptions for 47 yards as Louisville couldn’t get going in the passing game. The Cardinals managed just 134 yards through the air.

Clemson Oct. 19

Louisville’s offense struggled against one of the nation’s top ranked defense. Atwell had a season-low 37 receiving yards on three receptions.