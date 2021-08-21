Nicholson: CJ Avery, Monty Montgomery Can Be Best LB Duo in ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A lot has been said about Louisville's defense heading into the upcoming season. Following a year where the Cardinals featured a defense that ranked 49th in scoring defense (26.6 PPG) and 39th in total defense (369.1 YPG), the confidence and momentum on that side of the ball throughout the offseason could mean even loftier heights in 2021.

A sizable part of Louisville's defensive turnaround over the past two seasons can be attributed to the success of the inside linebacker room, specifically with veterans CJ Avery and Monty Montgomery. In fact, inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson believes they have the potential to be the best linebacker duo in the ACC.

"I'm excited to watch CJ and Monty go on that field together," Nicholson said. "The one thing about them, their strengths balance each other. CJ is really intelligent, his biggest strength is his brain. He's a smart, cerebral football player. Monty is very instinctive and athletic. They balance each other real well, and I don't think you're gonna see any better duo in this conference than CJ Avery and Monty Montgomery."

Avery, who is heading into his fifth year with the program, is one of the most experienced players on the entire roster. He has 46 games under his belt, and is coming off of a season where he led the Cardinals in tackles with 78, accompanied by five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.

"He is an extension of the coaching staff, and myself, on that football field. He's a true leader, he's a true captain," Nicholson said. "His game has gotten so much better from when I first got here to now, and that's a testament of the hard work he's put in. He's very detailed, he's a film junkie, he's always around, he's always in the building working on his craft, working on his game."

Nicholson had just as much praise for Montgomery, especially his ascent to a becoming a consistant impact playmaker. Appearing in 10 games last year, mostly playing behind then-starter Dorian Etheridge, he logged 7.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a team-high 4.0 sacks.

"What he made lacking in size and length, he makes up for with explosion. He's athletic, he's fast, but he's very instinctive," Nicholson said. "It may look like (he's playing reckless), but he's just playing with elite awareness, and he and he knows exactly where he's supposed to be positioned on the football field in order to affect the game. That's one of his strengths, that's one thing he's really good at."

Louisville will kick off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

(Photo of Tommy DeVito, CJ Avery: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

