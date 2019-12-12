Louisville football's Hawkins and Becton earn All-American honors

Louisville football's Javian Hawkins and Mekhi Becton were named All-Americans Dec. 12.

Hawkins, a redshirt freshman running back, was named to the first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic. Becton, a junior left tackle, was selected as a second team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Hawkins had the best season for a freshman running back in program history. The 5-foot-9 ball carrier rushed for a Louisville freshman record of 1,420 yards and eight touchdowns. His rushing total ranks fourth on the school's single-season list and is third in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) history among freshmen.

Hawkins averaged 118.3 yards per game, which is the seventh best nationally this season. He was the first Cardinal running back to surpassed 1,000 yards since Bilal Powell rushed for 1,405 yards in 2010. Lamar Jackson rushed for over 1,000 yards as a quarterback in 2016 and 2017.

Hawkins ranks seventh in the country with rushing yards this season and is first among freshmen ball carriers. He trails Boston College's A.J. Dillon by 265 yards for the top spot in the ACC.

Hawkins rushed for over 100 yards in seven games this season, finishing with a career-high 233 yards against Syracuse.

Becton was awarded the 2019 Jacobs Blocking Trophy last week. He was the first player in program history to earn the honor and the first offensive lineman in school history to be named first team All-ACC.

With a 6-foot-8, 370 pound frame, Becton has started 33 games in the past three seasons at tackle. He was named ACC "Offensive Lineman of the Week" after Louisville's victory over Boston College.

Becton had over 60 knockdown blocks and graded out better than 80 percent in eight games this season.