Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Becton returns from injury for senior day

samdraut

Mekhi Becton might have played his final game at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville football’s 56-34 victory over Syracuse Nov. 24. Louisville honored the careers of 27 seniors Saturday, but the junior left tackle had some emotions as the Cardinals sealed their seventh win of the year.

“It meant a lot, knowing this possibly might be my last home game, and sending these seniors away,” Becton said. “It all hit me at the end of the game and it didn’t all day but then hit me at the end of the game.”

With a 6-foot-7, 369-pound frame, Becton is projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Becton started 10 games as a freshman before making 12 starts last season.

Becton made nine consecutive starts this season, but suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against Miami Nov. 9. Becton didn’t play against NC State the following week. He returned to action against Syracuse in his typical starting role.

Despite his pro potential, Becton hasn’t let his future disrupt his preparation and play for Louisville. Becton said the NFL Draft hasn’t been a distraction for him.

“It hasn’t been hard at all because I know I still have to keep playing so I don’t think about it too much,” Becton said. “I still have to play like, I don’t have anything, and I feel like Coach [Dwayne] Ledford helped me a lot with that because he keeps telling me ‘stay the course’ so that’s what I have been doing all year.”  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atwell the focal point of passing game

samdraut
0

Sophomore receiver surpasses 1,000 yards in season

Underclassmen proving playmaking ability

samdraut
0

Hawkins and Atwell become first runner and receiver to surpass 1,000 yards in the same season since 1999

Louisville showing progress, Walz looking for more

samdraut
0

Louisville starts the season 5-0 with slate of home games

Recap: Louisville tops Boise State for fifth straight win

samdraut
0

Cardinals shoot 71 percent in the first half for victory

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boise State

samdraut
0

Cardinals host fifth straight home game

Balanced offensive attack leads to seventh win

samdraut
0

Louisville finishes with 608 yards of offense against Syracuse

Senior Day completed with conference victory

samdraut
0

Louisville honors 27 seniors, defeats Syracuse 56-34

Rapid Reaction: Louisville offense overwhelms Syracuse

samdraut
0

Louisville rushes for 370 yards, finishes with over 600 yards of total offense

Recap: Louisville football crushes Syracuse

samdraut
0

Cardinals finish with over 600 yards of offense in seventh win

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Syracuse

samdraut
0

Cardinals seek seventh win of the season on senior day