Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for All Clemson’s Zach Lentz

Ahead of Louisville's matchup with Clemson, Louisville Report sat down with Zach Lentz of Sports Illustrated's All Clemson to find out more about the Tigers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a disappointing loss at NC State that was full of mistakes and missed opportunities, Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC) is returning home and looking to rebound against a down Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) team.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with All Clemson’s Zach Lentz to find out more about Tigers:

1) Everyone knows that Clemson has been struggling mightily on offense this year. What has been the main reason or reasons as to why?

Obviously the losses of Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne play a role in the offenses struggles, but the bigger issue is the offensive line. Last season, the Tigers offensive line started the same five players in each of their 13 games. This year, they have had the same offensive line play twice. There is little to no continuity and when you don’t have a line that has continuity, it doesn’t matter if you have Joe Montana at QB, you are going to struggle.

2) DJ Uiagalelei looked good in the few games he took over last season in Trevor Lawrence's absence, but hasn't lived up to the hype this season. Why is he struggling so much, and is he still the long-term answer at quarterback?

See No. 1 and the pressure has gotten to him in a big way. Last year, there was no pressure on him, even in the Notre Dame game, because he knew that Lawrence was going to be there to take over as soon as he was healthy. It was NEVER his team and he never had to have the entire nation looking at him. As to whether or not he is the answer, I would say the jury is still out. The Tigers have SI’s top quarterback, Cade Klubnik, enrolling in January so there will immediately be competition for him.

3) Clemson has had a multitude of injuries this season. How have they adapted?

As good as they could. Prior to last week's game, the Tigers had 17 players, that had started at least one game, miss one or more games this season. They have been a MASH unit, according to Dabo Swinney, and that fact is not lost on those who follow the program. In fact, Clemson had avoided the injury bug for the most part during their six-year reign, but this season has caught up to them in spades. The only good thing that has come out of it is getting some of the true freshmen (I.E. running back Will Shipley) extensive playing time.

4) Even with their offensive woes, the Tigers are still a top tier unit on defense. Is there any glaring weakness on that side of the ball?

The only glaring weakness would be in their secondary. As talented as they are, they have shown a propensity to get beat at times and not have the eye discipline needed. Also, penalties have been a huge issue. They kept Pitt on the field in their loss, giving the Panthers the ability to run out the clock and ultimately put the game away without the offense getting the ball back. Then against FSU last week, they had four offsides penalties in the first quarter, three on one drive.

5) Clemson will win if they do what? Who do you like to win?

Clemson will have to play a clean game. Dabo Swinney mentioned Wednesday night that the offense has to stop scoring for the other team, and that would be a great start. The Tiger offense has provided the opponents with 21 points this season on pick-6s. This type of game is one where you have to value the ball. On defense, the Tigers have to find a way to contain Malik Cunningham and make him one-dimensional. As I wrote in my prediction story, Dabo Swinney has said that if teams want to get Clemson they had better do it this year, and so far NC State and Pitt have taken him up on his offer. This week, the Cardinals do the same thing—and get a statement win over the Tigers.

(Photo of Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goldwire, C.J. Avery: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

