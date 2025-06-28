'26 OL Benjamin Corhei Flips From Louisville to USF
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another prospect in the Class of 2026 is opting to go somewhere else after previously committing to the Louisville football program.
Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes offensive lineman Benjamin Corhei announced Friday that he has flipped his verbal pledge from the Cardinals to USF.
Corhei had been committed to Louisville for less than two weeks, originally committing back on June 15 following an official visit to the Cardinals. However, he is also coming off of an official visit to USF this past weekend.
The offensive lineman is now the sixth 2026 prospect to decommit from Louisville. He joins offensive lineman Joel Ervin, wide receiver/safety Emoni Smith, plus defensive linemen Josiah Hope, Kevontay Hugan and Jamarcus Whyce.
The 6-foot-5, 299-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 55 interior offensive lineman in the class and the 97th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, perRivals. He's regarded as the No. 1,045 prospect in the 2026 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.
Louisville is now back down to an 18-man 2026 recruiting class, However, it's a class that ranks as high as the No. 32 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky