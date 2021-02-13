Jack Bicknell Jr. Talks Joining Louisville, Start of Spring Practice

(Photo of Jack Bicknell Jr.: AL.com via Auburn University Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is quickly progressing through the early goings of spring practice, as they are already one week into their 2021 spring ball schedule.

Following their practice session on Saturday, newly-minted offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. took some time to meet with the media. He discussed his transition into the program, as well as some early first impressions through the spring. Bicknell came over from Auburn, as he was let go as part of the coaching staff shakeup following head coach Gus Malzahn's firing.

Below is the transcript from the press conference as well as the video:

(On what the last few weeks been like in terms of joining and getting acclimated with Louisville)

Well, I'll tell you what, it's been awesome. I always think God has a plan, and I really think it worked in this situation. I've always known about Coach Satt, always heard about him. I think everybody in the country knows they run the outside zone probably as good as anybody. I felt like we did the same thing at Kansas City. When I was at the Chiefs, 2012, we had Jamaal Charles. If you took away the quarterbacks running, we led the league in actual rushing yards. I think Michael Vick and some of those guys were in the league at that time. I fell in love with the outside zone, so it's kind of ironic because, I actually wanted to come here and study Louisville even if I was still at Auburn. I was gonna try to get up here and see what they were doing with the outside zone. Obviously, we got let go at Auburn, and then just like anything you know you try to - I knew Gunter Brewer, that was my one contact on the staff, probably my best contact. I just got an opportunity to talk to Coach Satt, and we interviewed, and here I am. It's a big thrill. I love this area. We're really excited. My wife and I can't wait to - I really like the feel of this team. It's kind of a blue collar, gritty, un-entitled team. These guys want to win, and the atmosphere, the intensity has been great so far.



(On his early impressions of the offensive line)

I think it is a deep group, it's kind of nice. When I got to Auburn, they told me all five guys just left. We actually had a kid that played - our center, played the last five games, but the five starters from Auburn the year before were all gone. So this is the opposite. We got some guys that have played some football before, and hopefully I can come in, and give them some of the insight and some of the experiences I've had to help them get better. But I really like the group. I really feel like there's some experience there. You talk about Renato Brown, Adonis Boone - I'm kind of glancing at my depth chart. The one thing you got to do is come in here and learn the offense, you know what I mean? So you're scrambling around trying to, you know, like, there's certain - like (Joshua) Black to me is left (guard) and sometimes it's right (guard), so I might be looking left to plays more right. I'm getting better as I go, but on top of that, you got to kind of get a feel for your players. That's hard until you're actually out there and practicing. But you got Adonis, Renato, Caleb (Chandler), obviously Cole (Bentley), those guys have all played, Josh. And I'll tell you what, Trevor Reid man, that's - just walking in here, that's an awfully really explosive and really good player. Then I can go through the other guys also. It's a deep group, I think the best thing about that is you can have competition. They know they gotta be pressed every day, and they got to bring it. I'm really excited about. I think we're gonna have a chance to be really good up front.



(On what his overall coaching style and philosophy is)

I would just have to say my dad was a coach until he was 70 He told me to treat every player like they're your own son. That would be the number one thing. I always try to keep that in mind. If you get on them, love them up, don't let them go home upset. You know what I mean? But, I wasn't always easy on my own son. I just told him that. I said I can coach you to be average, I can coach you not to improve, or I can, every single time I see one wrong step, I can be on your butt. But the big thing I always tell them, look if I'm yelling - number one, half the time music's going, I have to yell. But if I'm yelling at you, that's never going to be in a demeaning way, or never going to be in a disrespectful way. It's going to be out of love and care for you to get you better. You know what I mean? I could be your buddy, and you probably love me. Same thing with my son. You don't to treat your son that way, because it's a cold hard world out there, so it's the same type of thing. But as long as they know you love and care for them, they're gonna play hard for you. I do believe that that's important, because if they don't feel that way, you're never going to get the most out of them that you could.



(On if he can already sense the hunger that this team has)

Yeah, I do. I really do. I haven't even watched last year's games. I know they were - we just had a thing and watched a little bit of one. I know they were down by like five to Notre Dame. So they had some close games, but last year was a crazy year. Everybody's like, back in March, it's like, 'oh yeah you guys just go out, oh man, it'd be wonderful if you could just get out on the field, you know what I mean? Just somehow do it, risk your life, you know what I mean?' And then at the end of the year, you're fired because you didn't win enough games. Meanwhile, nobody talks about - well my starting guard was out with COVID, and you're just in and out with COVID. That's what's crazy about last year. It was just amazing to me, because I thought everybody's just gonna get a free pass. Just go out there and try to compete, do the best you can, but obviously that's not the way it went. But that was wrong, because the things that teams faced last year with this whole thing was just amazing. But having said that, you do get a sense man that - and I just don't know if it's Coach Satterfield's personality, and how they want to play for him, or if there is a little bit - anytime you don't have a great year the year before, you come back that next year and there's a little bit of a different attitude. I'm just gonna be honest, that's what's jumped out at me, man. This is kind of a gritty, seemingly great young men, and they are competing and they're fighting hard. That's really exciting for me. I use the word entitled, I don't think they are entitled. Some of these programs, guys feel like, 'hey I'm a five star guy, why aren't I just starting?' I didn't give you the five stars, I don't know who gave you five stars. If Bill Belichick gave them to you, let me know and it'll mean more to me. But I don't get that feeling here, man. Everybody's competing and fighting to play.



(On other coaches he has molded his game after)

My dad is number one, 100%. It's not even close. Number one he's my dad, number two I played for him. I think anytime you - Coach Satterfield played for Coach Boone, that's a big influence on you, because you've looked up to those guys. I think that for sure my dad, and I'll tell you Coach Satt reminds me a lot of my dad in a lot of ways. It's amazing. You know he cares for you, and you know he cares for your family and things. Yout would die for that guy, I would, and a lot of people here would, too. That's one philosophy, but I've gotten some from all the coaches I've been around. Probably Coach (Tom) Coughlin at the (New York) Giants would be the next like just - you learn a lot from that guy and that whole staff. The one thing about the NFL, it's kind of like - we don't have to worry about alumni, class, none of that stuff. It's 24 hours a day, your total focus is on football. You don't recruit, you don't call anybody. To me, that's where I learned kind of how to be a coach, the pace of what it would take, and some of the ins and outs. I took a lot from the Giants, but really everywhere I've been. Joe Philbin was a great guy at the (Miami) Dolphins, Romeo Crennel at the Chiefs, and Matt Luke at Ole Miss. Then, of course, the next guy would be coach (Gus Malzahn) and Matt Luke, because they're in line with my philosophy of, 'hey man, this is all about caring, and a family and all those things'. Some people talk about it, but they don't always do it.



(On his recruiting philosophy)

You know what happens to the O-line coach sometimes, we have so many guys to recruit. We got to recruit half the offense. You always want to try to get a good relationship with each one of those players. Like at Ole Miss, I signed seven guys. Well, I was all over the place going to see those seven guys every week. Two in Atlanta, one was Illinois, one was Mississippi. So your whole week was was doing that,. If you're the tight end coach, you might have a bigger area because you might have less guys to recruit, if that makes sense. I'm gonna take New Jersey where I was born, but a lot of it's going to be - like you said, I mean I was the head coach at Louisiana Tech for eight years, so I got contacts there. But to me, recruiting is, number one, about evaluation. People forget the evaluation part of it. Just saying this guy's a five star and we got to go recruit him, that's a big mistake. You got to evaluate them, especially in the O-line. You got to figure out which guy is going to develop. They're having me look at 2022 guys and say, is he going to be a player - I have no idea is like 15. I think he could be, but we got to see how he develops. It's number one evaluation, and number two relationships. It's the old school just having great relationships with someone. It's just like anything else. You get to know their mom, their dad, everybody else. That's what I think recruiting is all about, and I think - I went up to Nick Broker, nobody was recruiting him. His high school coach was the winningest high school coach in Illinois, he told me he was the hardest working guy in the last 40 years. Nobody's recruiting him, but I said he's got wide shoulders, we're gonna take them. And guess what? He was All-SEC last year. That to me is, first of all, evaluating him correctly. Now I've gotten some wrong too. You evaluate them correctly, but then getting the relationships - old fashioned stuff that we've been doing forever, before 'hey I need more fans on Twitter', and all that baloney. I think all that relationship stuff still works.



(On what made Louisville an exciting place for him to be)

Number one, is the way Coach Satt treats everybody, and the people that he brings in. Everybody's gonna say it, especially on an interview, obviously. Nobody's completely out of it. But I mean it sincerely, I really truly do. Usually the head coach is gonna bring in guys like him, so there's no ego guys here. They're all great people, they're all family men, they all care about you and all those things. At this point in my career, that was the most important thing to me. Sometimes you can't get that. I was gonna take a job, period - I had to get a job. Thank God that I was able to get to a place like this, because I've been a head coach, I've been in the NFL, I've been in some of the big schools in college. At this point, I want to stay somewhere. I want to build something. I want it to be a long term deal with good people. That's all I care about. I had a blast out there today. When I blew the whistle, I couldn't believe it was over. You're with good people, you're fighting for a common cause. That's what's important to me these days. That was what really excited to me, and then I'll be honest, I wanted to get back to the old school outside zone. That was my favorite. We were 2-14 at Kansas City, and people couldn't stop us at all. Jamaal Charles, and I know that was a while ago in 2012, but you can look it up, man. I wanted to get back to that, because I felt like that's a really good, effective run.



(On if wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer was the first person to reach out to him)

I was actually trying to text Gunter, I guess I had the wrong number or something. He actually talked to Larry Porter, and that's the way this business goes. He talked to Larry, and Larry's like, 'Bick's out'. He doesn't have anything. It's a crazy business now, I'll tell you what. This is my, and I hate to say it, but for good and bad reasons, this is my 10th move in 15 years. Every 18 months, we have to pack all this stuff up in our house and move it somewhere. It's a nice thing that my kids are all gone. But yeah, that's basically how it happened. Larry knows Gunter, and Gunter goes, 'Yeah, I know Bick'. I visited Gunter at Ole Miss back when his dad was the head coach like 30 years ago, then you kind of lose track a little bit, but you always know each other. That was kind of the connection.



(On center Cole Bentley)

Yeah, it's big. The center's critical. I actually had that at Auburn, too. The center is critical, because they set everything. They're gonna set the protection, they're gonna set the run game. It's easy to go out there against a base defense, anybody can do that. That's the beauty of an offensive line with having some experience, because they've seen all this stuff. There's a lot of stuff for an O-line to pick up: twists and this and that. It's hard to just do it all, and get it all right. But as you go through the years, especially if you can stay together as a group, you start to get that. Cole sets the whole thing up. It's very comforting for me. I'll be honest, he knows probably more than I do - on some of the stuff, not all this stuff, believe me. He might tell you he knows more than me, but I was breaking hurdles before his parents even met. But he's fantastic, he does a great job.



(On how thew veterans have helped the newcomers)

Oh, it's been great. We wouldn't have it any other way. We're gonna love each other, we're gonna be a family. They've done a great job, and there's some talent there too, now. You can't just sit back if you're a starter, because you got some really good players back there. Dez Daniels needs to gain some strength and size, but I mean man, he can move, Like you mentioned, Bryan Hudson, and Kobe Baynes, all those guys. It's really a close family - brotherhood type of thing for sure.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp