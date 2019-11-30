Bowden runs over Cardinals

Lynn Bowden had a career day against Louisville football. The Kentucky quarterback, who was converted from wide receiver earlier this season, gashed Louisville’s defense in a 45-13 victory for the Wildcats in Lexington Nov. 30.

Bowden finished with 284 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Kentucky won its second straight game against Louisville. Bowden led an offense that averaged 12.9 yards per carry.

“He’s a good athlete, a good player,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “For them, it starts up front. Their offensive line is very good, solid, one of the better liens we’ve faced this year. They work well together, they are big and strong.”

After Louisville faced a 17-13 halftime deficit, Bowden scored three times in the second half. He had a 60-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. The junior scored from 46 yards late in the third quarter while ending his night with a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Louisville missed tackles throughout the game as Bowden found one-on-one opportunities against Cardinal defenders in the open field.

“What it ends up doing is putting one guy on the quarterback,” Satterfield said. “He was able to get away several times today for big runs. Once he gets in the open field he is hard to tackle. Once he gets to that point, he is back to his days as a receiver earlier in the year. He is hard to handle in the open field.”

Bowden is the only player in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) to rush for 200 yards twice this season. His 284-yard performance against Louisville is a season-high for SEC ball carriers. He averaged 12.9 yards per carry against the Cardinals.

“He is extremely slippery,” linebacker C.J. Avery said. “He is one of those guys you have to wrap up and get down. We didn’t do a good enough job.”