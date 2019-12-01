Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Bowl game represents new season

samdraut

Scott Satterfield thinks Louisville football’s upcoming bowl game is a new season for his team. After a 45-13 loss to Kentucky in Lexington Nov. 30, the Cardinals will have several days off before beginning preparation for its bowl game.

“These next three to four weeks, we’ll work on fundamentals, try to get better as a football team try to heal up and mend some spots and then try to get ready to go win a bowl game and carry that into the offseason,” Satterfield said.

Louisville ended its regular season with a loss to its rival for the second straight year, but finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record. Louisville’s seven-win season is a far cry from the Cardinals’ 2-10 record a year ago.

‘What we did this year, we got a lot of promise with this team, a lot to build off of,” Satterfield said. “We will continue to do that.”

Left tackle Mekhi Becton agreed with Satterfield that Louisville’s bowl game is like a new season.

“It’s like a whole new season,” Becton said. “You’ve pretty much just got to just, sit back and not even worry about the regular season. You’ve got to worry about who you’ve got coming up.”

The coaching staff will recruit for the next week-and-a-half before beginning bowl preparation practices. Although Louisville’s bowl destination won’t be determined until next weekend following conference championship games, the Music City Bowl in Nashville seems to be a potential spot for the Cardinals.

Louisville played in the Music City Bowl in 2015 against Texas A&M. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky

samdraut
0

Cardinals play in-state rival in final game of the regular season

Satterfield: One game doesn't define a season

samdraut
0

Cardinals blown out by rival in regular season finale

Louisville upsets top-ranked Oregon

samdraut
0

Cardinals knockoff number-one team for second time in program history

Bowden runs over Cardinals

samdraut
0

Kentucky quarterback rushes for 284 yards and four touchdowns

Offense plagued by penalties and fatigue

samdraut
0

Cardinals limited to 318 yards of offense in rivalry loss

Run defense struggles in rivalry

samdraut
0

Cardinals allow 517 rushing yards to Kentucky

Recap: Kentucky blows out Louisville

samdraut
0

Louisville unable to stop rushing attack in rivalry

Rapid Reaction: Kentucky runs over Louisville

samdraut
0

Cardinals can't stop Bowden and Kentucky rushing attack

Recap: Louisville defeats WKU

samdraut
0

Cardinals improve to 7-0 with neutral site victory

Live Blog: Louisville vs. WKU

samdraut
0

Cardinals travel to Nashville to face in-state opponent Western Kentucky