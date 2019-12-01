Bowl game represents new season

Scott Satterfield thinks Louisville football’s upcoming bowl game is a new season for his team. After a 45-13 loss to Kentucky in Lexington Nov. 30, the Cardinals will have several days off before beginning preparation for its bowl game.

“These next three to four weeks, we’ll work on fundamentals, try to get better as a football team try to heal up and mend some spots and then try to get ready to go win a bowl game and carry that into the offseason,” Satterfield said.

Louisville ended its regular season with a loss to its rival for the second straight year, but finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record. Louisville’s seven-win season is a far cry from the Cardinals’ 2-10 record a year ago.

‘What we did this year, we got a lot of promise with this team, a lot to build off of,” Satterfield said. “We will continue to do that.”

Left tackle Mekhi Becton agreed with Satterfield that Louisville’s bowl game is like a new season.

“It’s like a whole new season,” Becton said. “You’ve pretty much just got to just, sit back and not even worry about the regular season. You’ve got to worry about who you’ve got coming up.”

The coaching staff will recruit for the next week-and-a-half before beginning bowl preparation practices. Although Louisville’s bowl destination won’t be determined until next weekend following conference championship games, the Music City Bowl in Nashville seems to be a potential spot for the Cardinals.

Louisville played in the Music City Bowl in 2015 against Texas A & M.