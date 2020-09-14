Louisville WR Braden Smith named ACC Receiver of the Week

University of Louisville wide receiver Braden Smith has selected as the ACC Receiver of the Week, as voted Monday by a 15-member media panel.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound wide receiver hauled in two catches for 111 yards in the first fifteen minutes alone, finishing with four receptions for 110 yards on the night as Louisville defeated Western Kentucky 35-21 in the season opener.

His breakout performance put him in with elite Louisville company, as the sophomore JUCO transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College became the first player with 100 receiving yards in his Cardinal debut since Deion Branch had 123 yards in the 2000 season opener vs. Kentucky in 2000.

"He's a big play threat," head coach Scott Satterfield said Saturday night. "He understands the game and he's a guy that you could put at different positions."

The Cardinals found themselves in a pinch early, down 7-0 and facing 3rd & 9 on their own 12-yard line within the first five minutes of the game. Smith was able to gain separation from his defender, and quarterback Micale Cunningham aired out a 63-yard pass to his speeding receiver. It would set up a 28-yard touchdown from tight end Ean Pfeifer on the next play to tie the game.

Smith would again deliver in the clutch later in the quarter, this time in a more precarious situation as Louisville was pinned on their own one-yard line and facing 3rd & 16. He would turn a slant route into a 48-yard catch and run, setting the table for a 10 play, 93 yard scoring drive that gave the Cardinals a 14-7 advantage and a permanent lead in the game.

"You know, it's surreal. Growing up as a kid, this the moment that you dream about," Smith said. "I'm just thankful the coaches even gave me the opportunity to go out there and make a play and I just tried to do my small role of the team and, you know, make plays when I had the opportunity so I'm just glad it worked out in our favor."

Louisville is set to host Miami on Saturday, Sept. 19 for their ACC opener, with College GameDay also tagging along for the ride. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

