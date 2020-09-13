SI.com
Louisville Report
Braden Smith shines in Louisville debut

MatthewMcGavic

Braden Smith didn't take long to settle into his new home.

In his first game at Louisville, the sophomore JUCO transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College gave the Cardinals a crucial first quarter spark to help get the offense going. 

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound wide receiver hauled in two catches for 111 yards in the first fifteen minutes alone, finishing with four receptions for 110 yards on the night as Louisville defeated Western Kentucky 35-21 in the season opener.

His breakout performance put him in with elite Louisville company, as he became the first player with 100 receiving yards in his Cardinal debut since Deion Branch had 123 yards in 2000 vs. UK. Branch accumulated 143 receptions, 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns in just two years with the program, and went on to have an illustrious NFL career - including winning MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX with the New England Patriots.

"He's a big play threat," head coach Scott Satterfield said after the game. "He understands the game and he's a guy that you could put at different positions."

The Cardinals found themselves in a pinch early, down 7-0 and facing 3rd & 9 on their own 12-yard line within the first five minutes of the game. Smith was able to gain separation from his defender, and quarterback Micale Cunningham aired out a 63-yard pass to his speeding receiver. It would set up a 28-yard touchdown from tight end Ean Pfeifer on the next play to tie the game.

"You know, it's surreal. Growing up as a kid, this the moment that you dream about," Smith said. "I'm just thankful the coaches even gave me the opportunity to go out there and make a play and I just tried to do my small role of the team and, you know, make plays when I had the opportunity so I'm just glad it worked out in our favor."

Smith would again deliver in the clutch later in the quarter, this time in a more precarious situation as Louisville was pinned on their own one-yard line and facing 3rd & 16. He would turn a slant route into a 48-yard catch and run, setting the table for a 10 play, 93 yard scoring drive that gave the Cardinals a 14-7 advantage and a permanent lead in the game.

"We worked hard all camp, all summer, all spring, to build that confidence in the passing game," Smith said. "For (Coach Satterfield) to give us the opportunity early in the game like that to run out and make plays it feels good. It feels good as a receiver whole and we just try to do our best and make plays on the opportunities we're given."

Smith was originally a walk-on quarterback for Mississippi State, but changed to receiver once he transferred to NMCC. He says his experience as a signal caller gives him a slight advantage when reading coverages.

"It definitely helps. You know, just a few things you can pick up on, playing quarterback as far as coverage wise, it helps you," he said. "But at the end of the day you're playing receiver so it doesn't feel like it's a game changer."

Louisville is set to host Miami next week for their ACC opener, with College GameDay also tagging along for the ride. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

