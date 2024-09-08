'26 LB Brady Ballart Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just three days removed from landing their first commitment in the Class of 2026, the Louisville football program has secured No. 2.
Brady Ballart, a linebacker who hails from Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn, announced Sunday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He joins Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz in giving his verbal pledge to Louisville, who did so this past Thursday.
Like Merz, Ballart has shown an incredible amount of interest in Louisville over the past several months, as well as vice versa. He has taken multiple unofficial visits, and planned on taking two more prior to officially committing. He was extended a scholarship offer following the "Cardinal BBQ" back in July.
Regarded as a three-star prospect by Rivals, the 6-foot-2, 213-pound linebacker has done well up to this point in his high school career. In 10 games tracked by MaxPreps as a sophomore last season, Ballart logged 64 total tackles (31 solo), 7.0 for loss, a sack, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
Ballart has also shown playmaking capabilities on the other side of the ball as a running back. Last season for South Dearborn, he ran the ball 105 times for 525 yards and eight touchdowns, while catching three passes for 94 yards.
(Photo via Prep RedZone)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X