SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville S Commit Bralyn Oliver

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American has announced their watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players, and Louisville safety commit Bralyn Oliver was among the 1,000 candidates named.

Here is their full evaluation of Oliver:

Prospect: Bralyn Oliver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough
Position: Safety
Committed to: Louisville
Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Tall. Average shoulder and chest width. High waist. Long, tightly-would lower half. Ample room for more mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Good speed and outstanding burst. Light feet; pops in and out of cuts with little wasted motion. Functional play strength. Adequate ball skills. Flexible enough to flip hips and sprint, but not exceptionally fluid. Willing and aggressive offering run support from secondary.

Instincts: Plays fast, rarely hesitating unless unnecessary. Tracks ball well in air. Reads quarterback’s eyes and guard keys to stay step ahead of peers. Willing, aggressive tackler in run support.

Polish: Fluid back peddler. Breaks toward ball with lightning speed upon diagnosing play. Understands leverage in one-on-one coverage, though overall technique needs refining. Tracks ball well in air, but suspect hands at best.

Bottom Line: Louisville plans to play Oliver as its deep center fielder, the perfect role for a player with his burst and instincts. Could develop into more multi-faceted defender with additional weight, but profiles as multi-year starter in Cardinals’ secondary regardless.

