Louisville offers Class of 2022 PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

The University of Louisville might have more pressing needs when it comes to the recruiting trail, but head coach Chris Mack continues to have his eyes on the bigger picture as well.

On Thursday, five-star Class of 2022 power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced that he had officially received a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

A 6-foot-9 & 220-pound prospect originally hailing from Clarksville, TN, he is a consensus Top 10 overall player and the top-ranked power forward in the Class of 2022. He ranks as high as the No. 5 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

He was previously with IMG Academy down in Bradenton, FL, but opted to transfer to Scotland Performance Institute in Scotland, PA last month. It is also speculated that he will reclassify to 2021, but has stated that he is "really big on trusting the process and not rushing things".

It will be a bit of an uphill battle for Huntley-Hatfield. He has already named his Top 11 schools and is set to trim that list down to six on Friday. His Top 11 consisted of Auburn, Baylor, Georgetown, Georgia, Howard, Kansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's Sophomore Year Highlights:

Including Huntley-Hatfield, Mack has extended offers to 19 prospects in the Class of 2022, with a large bulk of them coming in the latter half of June when college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to '22 recruits per NCAA rules. The Cardinals have yet to land a commitment from the class.

