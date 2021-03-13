Gunter Brewer, Shai Werts Talk Spring Practice

(Photo of Braden Smith, Shai Werts, Gunter Brewer: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The end is almost near for Louisville football's spring practice schedule, as they are about to head into their fifth and final week back on the practice fields of the Trager Center.

Following their practice session on Friday, wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer and wide receiver Shai Werts took some time to meet with the media. They discussed the competition in the receiver room, Werts' transition from quarterback to receiver, Tutu Atwell & Dez Fitzpatrick, and more.

Below is the transcript as well as the videos from their press conference:

Wide Receivers Coach Gunter Brewer

(On what he is seeing from the wide receivers group so far)

On the familiar faces, they're doing really well and progressing. The young guys are the guys, obviously, people probably want to hear about. Some guys that some names that they haven't heard. But on the names that you have heard about, it's nice that Justin Marshall is having a really good spring. He's playing X (receiver spot) for us, and trying to fill some of the shoes that Dez (Fitzpatrick) obviously did a great job with, and guys before him. Tutu (Atwell)'s spot is a big, big hole to fill also. Braden Smith is a guy who's returning, who played opposite him in our 10 personnel, and he's done a nice job this spring also. At the Z (receiver spot), you got Jordan Watkins who played some last year. Young guy, hometown hero type guy that's got a lot of ability, really good to see him out there doing his thing, and will also be a be a key in what we do. As far as some of the young guys, new names or things you haven't seen or heard, Shai Werts is a converted quarterback that also gives us a little depth there in emergency situations, but is learning to play the game and at the slot receiver. When we go 10 personnel, we use two slots, so he's really come on. He's got a great feel for the game, he knows the game, and now he's just converting his steps from quarterback to steps at receiver and learning that part. He grinds at it, he's really fit in well to the school, and to our room, and to the team. So that's really good. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is the other young man at that spot, a true freshman that came in in midterm, who's doing a really good job when he touches the ball. He's just learning the system, and plays really fast, so he's trying to figure that out. But when he does know what to do and how to do it, he's dynamic player. So we're excited about him on that part also.

(On what Shai Werts' transition so late in his college career says about his character and what he wants to accomplish)

He's definitely got high character. He could have played at that same position a lot of places, not just at Georgia Southern, because I had the pleasure of recruiting him when I was in North Carolina, along with a lot of other Power Five and ACC schools that that wanted him to play receiver at that time. He wanted to live the dream playing quarterback, and I don't blame. He went to a place that really fit him well, but to come in a new spot and really make the friends that he's done, he's very unselfish. We're just glad to have him. It speaks volume for who he is.



(On how Werts has grown from the time he recruited him in HS)

Physically, obviously, he's he's a mature senior, basically. His body has changed, but you still see the same dynamics of his quickness, change in direction, but his knowledge of the game. Playing quarterback for that many years, at the level that he's played, his ability to see a coverage and how he responds to that very quickly. His modem, everything runs really fast. He's got really good service, you know, his WiFi is 5G, so he can process that stuff really quick. That's what the game is about. It's seeing and being able to do it, without having to think about it. It's a reactionary game.



(On what made him think Werts could be an immediate impact at receiver)

I think what makes up a good slot receiver, obviously his quickness and speed, the things he did with the ball in his hand at Georgia Southern running the option as much like when you had the ball in your hand as a slot receiver, routes was something that I saw from him being in high school, and knew that he could do that. He's working at the punt return and kickoff return, and working with that also. You knew he had good ball skills, whether or not he could pick up the routes in the route tree. As it is, it's a change for him. Playing out wide, he hadn't done that in a long time. High School was a minute ago, so his transition, he's really taken advantage of being here at mid year and every practice. He's a film junkie, so I'm excited about his approach to the game too.

(On what the competition in wide receiver room)

Christian (Fitzpatrick) has done a fabulous job, too. Dez's brother, he came in early, is learning offense and is working through playing at that X position also. Tyler (Harrell) plays a little bit of it, both of them play inside and outside. I play him at Z and at X, so I really consider them outside receivers in that ability. Every day, iron sharpens iron as one man sharpens another. The competition factor of it, they know now that we don't have Tutu and don't have Dez. So I remind them of that, for the fact that, 'hey, you can be that guy, but you're competing against the other guys in this room'. There isn't a guy here that's pretty much got it on lock down, now it's up to you. Some guys seem to think they do at times, and we bring them back down to Earth. That's when I start changing up the lineup a little bit. You'll go from batting first to batting fourth, fifth or seventh in the lineup. Okay, what's this about? Well, it's about what you did for me right now. Yesterday, today, you're being evaluated every snap, every play. No one has anything on lockdown, so let's compete and make each other better, and we'll be deeper as a room. We just won't have those guys that have that experienced, that electrifying ability. We're going to do it as a group.



(On if there is a positive side to having a group that can do so many different things and play as many different spots)

There is. The fact that now, you have more role players, everybody can touch the ball a little bit more when you had those two guys, well, why not get those two guys the ball? So you spread it out a little bit. Now, the quarterback's got to learn a few more different guys to throw the ball to, and he gets to understand what they do things in the best way. Once we figure out what that lineup looks like this summer, and end of the spring going into fall camp, will have a lot to do with that. But we got two and three guys deep, where we feel like we can have nine guys competing against each other. In different times, we've had different guys each day step up. That's much better for your room, because everybody wants to touch the ball at receiver. There's never been a receiver not open. 'I'm always open', that's what you hear. 'We're great'. Okay, may I may disagree, but that's okay, too. I want them to feel that way.



(On seeing Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick advance to the next level)

Well it means so much for all the kids that come, especially those two. They've been in my room, I talked to him both today on FaceTime, and they've been working hard training. They've had some great numbers out there. They're excited about everything. It's kind of crazy, because certain guys get invites to this quasi-combine that you're having at each school, so only certain guys have gotten gotten that invite, even though everybody will go through a pro day. Ours will be pretty special, because we do have guys selected to that, meaning that there'll be people here. It'll be run a certain way, usually they're on some type of television station. Of course, everything is recorded, but it's just run a little bit different than if we were just running our own pro day. Not that we don't run them really well, they have certain guidelines and things that they just want to see. The protocols are sent in to coach, and the strength coach, and all us position coaches. I need to see these drills, run this way, on this hash. Obviously it's NFL, so they've done it a few times. They know how they want it done.

(On who has stood out the most to him during spring ball)

There's been quite a bit that have raised my eyebrows. It's been different days. Shai's sitting in here, and he's done some things with the ball. He made some plays in one on ones - because you don't get to see everybody touch the ball, obviously in team all the time. But everybody has kind of done something different. Braden has obviously been been on the field, and made some of those plays, so you've seen some of them. But I saw Justin Marshall kind of return to the form that I was so excited about when I first got here, and he just kind of got buried behind Dez and a few other things. Everybody saw a flash or two of that. JJ is a guy who I didn't mention, I should have earlier, he's my Swiss Army knife. He'll play anything and everything, and know it all, and be able to do it all. He's been around, he's like Old Man River. He's been here so long, it feels like I can put him in any position, and he's very productive. He's a great person, and a great teammate. So to be fair, everybody's had their day. I just need us to be more consistent. We all got to shoot, we all got to rebound, we all got to play defense. Everybody's got to do it every day. Everybody's got to catch the ball, everybody's got to block, everybody's got to do their job. It's been kind of every day, somebody is taking advantage of their situation. I'm looking for more consistency, like I would have seen with Dez and Tutu, because they had more experience and been here a while. In fairness, I've been really pleased with really all the guys in certain situations.But until those lights come on against Ole Miss, whoever's next, they're the next guy on the station. Who we're gonna play, I really don't know yet. We're gonna find out and hopefully get some more practice in.

Wide Receiver Shai Werts

(On how his transition from quarterback to wide receiver is going)

I think overall, it's been going good. Like coach said, I have my days where I made plays, and there's some things I got to work on. The trick to the transition overall has been smooth. It feels natural, it hasn't been some big adjustment I had to make, because at the end of day, I'm an athlete. It's been smooth overall.



(On what it was like to be recruited by Gunter Brewer for a second time)

He recruited out of high school at UNC. At that time, I was interested in going there, but some things came up, and they kind of pushed him away a little bit. But he's a great dude. One of the big reasons why I decided to come to Louisville and play, is just his passion for the game. His knowledge of the game, and just the places he's been, I know he can give you right for the next level, which is the ultimate goal.



(On why he wanted to play at quarterback to start college and not at receiver)

I just had been working so hard at it. I had so many people telling me I can't go to Division I to play quarterback. I had so many people telling me I couldn't do it, and I just wanted to prove them wrong. When the opportunity presented itself to go to Georgia Southern, that's what I did. They told me I was going to be a four year starter, and that's how it played out. I couldn't ask for any better. The transition, like I said before, has been going smooth. Obviously, some things I got to work on in the offseason, but it's gonna come. I've only been playing receiver for two months now, so I'm excited for this offseason to get going.



(On what the hardest part of the transition has been)

The hardest part for me, I think is trying to - I like I'm so quick and so fast, and I just want to move too fast. Sometimes I gotta slow it down a little bit, and just be more under control. Like I'm not all over the place, but I just feel like a lot of things I do could be a little smoother. But like I said, overall the transition has been going good.



(On coming into a brand new locker room after being an unquestioned leader at Georgia Southern)

It hasn't been too difficult. I was a quarterback, so I'm kind of like a people person, Gotta learn how to talk to everybody, and just get to know people. I think that's something I cherish the most is relationships. I try to get to know everybody. It's two - three months, so I haven't gotten to know everybody on a super personal level, but I've gotten to know a good amount of guys. I think they respect the fact that I try to talk to them and get to know them, even though I am a new guy. With them. it's been love since I got here. There hasn't been, 'Oh, new's the new dude, we're gonna shut him out'. As soon as I got here, it clicked with the guys who I'm the closest with now on the team. I'm pretty sure as time goes on, and I'm here longer, and I'll have more friends. It's been love from the staff down since I got here.



(On having former Georgia Southern teammate Kendrick Duncan with him)

It's been a big help, because we're kind of going through a lot of the same stuff. Like being a leader at Georgia Southern, because he was a leader on the defense, kind of like a quarterback of the defense there, and I was obviously the quarterback. Having our roles coming here switch a little bit, I feel like he's done a great job with the defense, and definitely is a guy who stepped up for them at the same position. It's been real good. For us to be roommates, able to go home at night and talk about our day and stuff like that, what we could have gotten better at, what he saw that I did wrong, what I saw that he could have did better. It has really helped, and he's helped me become a better receiver. He tells me little stuff I can do better to work on it. It's definitely been helpful.



(On how familiar he is with Scott Satterfield based off his time in the Sun Belt)

I'm definitely familiar with Coach Satt. Definitely familiar with the defense they ran, and the physicality of the defense they ran. But, it's good to be on his side here. He's a good dude, man. The recruiting process when we were talking, it was good to just finally see a different side of him. He recruited me out of high school, but for so long I was going against him, and now he tried to get me to come play for his school. It was pretty cool, but I'm definitely familiar with everything that has gone on.



(On if the familiarity with the defense made him more comfortable)

Oh absolutely. Absolutely. It definitely helped a lot. Being recruited out of high school, me kind of knowing a lot of coaches already on staff, it really made a kind of like an easy decision for me.

(On what he wants to improve on before the season opener)

It's not really just one particular thing, that I will say. I want to be a better receiver in all aspects, from releases, to routes, to just knowing where I'm supposed to be. Helping the quarterback job easy, because I've been in that position before. I want to be as quarterback friendly as possible. I just want to be a better receiver in general, there's not one particular thing I want to work on.

