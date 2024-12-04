Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks 2024 Early Signing Period
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wednesday was a big day for the Louisville football program.
It marked the first day of the annual Early Signing Period, and the Cardinals were incredibly active when it came to securing National Letters of Intent from their Class of 2025 commits. In all, Louisville was able to officially sign every one of their verbally committed prospects in the cycle, bringing in 14 scholarship high school prospects to join the fold for next season.
"Today was a good day," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We're excited about our incoming freshmen that were able to sign with us today. We're excited to get them here. We've gotten to know all these young men very well over the last year or so. Know quite a bit about them as a person, as a player. I think they fit in great to our program and what we're trying to accomplish. I think they all could come and contribute. Some early, some maybe it takes a year or two, but all quality football players. We're excited to get them in here."
Below is Brohm's full presser regarding the early signing period:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
