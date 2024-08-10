Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2024 fall camp is about to head into the homestretch. The Cardinals are now two weeks into their three-week preseason, with eight practices under their belt.
The eighth practice of fall camp, which took place on Saturday, served as the first true scrimmage of the fall for Louisville. While he did want to see more playmakers for the Cardinals step forward, Brohm was pleased with what he saw overall.
"I thought it was a typical good first scrimmage," he said. "Saw some good things. The playmakers that have showed up at this point were the playmakers that showed up today, so that was good to see. We have steady guys every year, but would like to see a few guys emerge. Didn't really see that yet, but we're getting better. We have some depth that has some potential. We just got to gett hem ready to go, and they got to make plays when it comes into this situation."
Following Saturday's scrimmage, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed the progress on both sides of the ball, what has stood out to him, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X