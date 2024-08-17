Louisville Report

The Cardinals' second fall camp of the Brohm era is now complete.

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm meets with the media following the final practice of fall camp.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The second fall camp of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program is now in the books.

On Saturday, the Cardinals held their final practice session of the 2023 preseason. It also served as the third true scrimmage of the fall for Louisville.

Like with the the first scrimmage, while there were certainly some things Brohm wanted to have cleaned up, he was still pleased with what he saw overall.

"Today was a good day overall from a scrimmage standpoint," Brohm said. "We learned a lot about our team today. Defense was dominant, without question. Really played well, made plays, got turnovers and disrupted the offense.

"Offense had a really bad day. It was a really dismal day on offense. They had bad, negative plays and turnovers, and a lot of things to work on. Hopefully we'll regroup and understand what it takes to win against good opponents."

Following Saturday's scrimmage, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed the prowess on the defensive side of the ball, some of the struggles he saw on offense during the final scrimmage, what he saw out of quarterback Tyler Shough, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

