Bryan Brown, YaYa Diaby Talk Start of Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program recently kicked off the start of fall camp, as the Cardinals conducted their first practice session of the preseason this past Sunday.

Following their second practice on Monday, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and defensive end YaYa Diaby took time to meet with the media. They discussed the defense's overall confidence, increasing pass rush production, the linebackers and secondary, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

(On how day two of practice went, and how it feels to be back practicing)

Man, it was awesome. I think the kids are just as excited to be back out playing the game that they love, and doing and a little bit more sense of normalcy, if you would say, with COVID and most of our guys being vaccinated. I think they're excited about the expectations that we have of them, and that we hold them accountable. I think they're just ready to go, man. Day two was just as well as day one, even with the monsoon coming outside. But they had a great time today.



(On if he likes the confident talk coming from the defense, and what they need to do to become one of the best in the ACC)

I think anytime your defense is confident, and wants to be one of the best, I think that's a positive, If they're not saying things like, :hey, we want to be better than what we were last year", then we got problems. But the guys, it's like Coach Satt said a while ago, we only have about five, six starters that are back this year, but it still feels like we have a veteran group on this side of the football that have played a lot of ball for us, minus the safeties. That's the new thing for us is just the safeties, being one of the groups (where the starters) have not even played football for us here at the University of Louisville. That's the question going into the season. But so far, so good with the whole group, and I'm just glad that those guys are excited. In order to be one of the best in ACC, we have do a great job of staying on top of routes, and not allowing the big play. If we can make teams drive the football, and beat us that way, then so be it. But we got to be more aggressive in our passing lanes, and we got to get a pass rush from our front. If we can do those and stay on top, and number one - stop to run on a consistent basis, then you will continue to see us rise in the rankings, as far as ACC. Finishing fourth last year versus 14th the previous year, was a big jump. And, of course like CJ said, we want to see that continuing to rise. Our theme this year is elevate the standard, and our standard was high last year, now it has to elevate even higher.



(On how much an experienced linebacker room helps the defense, and if it allows them to be more versatile)

Absolutely. It allows you to do so much more now. This is year three in this scheme. Now you can do a little bit more things that we did at App State a little bit more, because now, it's kind of ingrained in those guys, and they know the base. So now, we can get into some exotic things, and do some certain things up front. Coverage, a lot of times, will end up staying the same, but it allows you to be a lot more flexible, a little bit more fluid to do certain things up front when you have certain veteran group up front. That always helps.



(On OLBs Yasir Abdullah and Nick Okeke)

Man, I think those two guys worked extremely hard this offseason. It started from January, and they've worked on their game. Whether it's their get off, their pass rush moves, their drops in the passing game. They work so hard, man, and I expect a really good year out of those two. And yes, at times you may see both of those guys out there on the field in certain packages, if need be. But those two guys are battling out at DOG, and doing a tremendous job for us. That's one position that you technically don't have to worry about, because it's really solid with those two there. I'm really excited about what they have for the season.



(On if they're still tailoring their defense to the players' talents, or if they now have the personnel to run what they want)

We did it the first year. We had our base end, but we kind of had to tailor it into what we had here, what we inherited. I think now, we're able to do a little bit more of just our basic schematics, plus, now we can tailor to these guys' athletic ability, and things of that nature. Now you can be a little bit more flexible, because now you understand what a lot of these guys bring to the table. They're a little bit more in tune to what we're doing schematic-wise with our base, and now you can do a little bit more different things that tailor into, "okay, well this is his best asset, let's make sure we use it". So that helps out a whole lot with having a veteran group.



(On what the defense has been working on to make forcing turnovers a strong point)

I think one thing we've done, is try to create a competition amongst practice with turnovers. Trying to see who's getting the most turnovers each and every day. So we have a turnover champ every day, meaning who gets the most turnovers, and we always post who gets the most turnovers on that day, as well as we work on it offensively and defensively. They want to keep the ball, we want to make sure we're getting turnovers. We have a turnover period now, which I think helps. When you're constantly talking about it - the ball, the ball, the ball. The ball is the key, the ball is money. I think that alone, with practicing those things, will help us get a bit more turnovers. Then on top of that, I think just with the experience, now with Kei'Trel Clark being this is his second year in the system, understanding where his help is, now able to jump routes. We dropped like 13 picks last year, so if we can catch those, we're probably not talking about this. This not a topic right now. But, the guys are on the jugs machine, catching jugs as well so. I only see that going up from what we had last year.



(On if the secondary as a unit is where he wants it to be)

Right now, to be honest with you, I'm really ecstatic with that group. The first string group is doing tremendous in their coverage, and being tight on routes, keeping everything inside and in front of them. I think that's a big positive in two days. Offense does a lot of things, and they throw the ball deep a good bit of the time as well, and the quick game stuff, intermediate, and I'm very, very pleased with those guys. We got two safeties, really three safeties, that haven't stepped foot on the field for us, that are playing a lot of snap for us, and doing tremendous. Kenderick Duncan, Qwynnterrio Cole, even Ben Perry - he hasn't stepped foot on the football field yet for us, but those guys are doing tremendous. Making the right checks, and playing really, really good football right now. Hopefully we continue that, because that first game of the season, we all know that they want to throw the football, and got to do a great job in coverage.

(On what needs to happen to increase pass rush production)

I think the main thing is thais, guys just got to win their one-on-ones. A lot of times last year, we was in one-on-ones, and you got to win those. That's the name of the game of football. You have to win your one-on-ones, and that's not just on the outside in coverage, but that's in any pass rush, and any one-on-one block that you come across when you're in the front seven. I think that's the number one thing. Then I also think that we have to do a better job in running certain games up front, to where we're creating an illusion of running this, but we're actually running this, and now you're getting guys scot-free. If we can do a better job of that, that will help create a lot more pass rush. Hopefully then, you'll be able to see more errant throws, as well as just throws with off timing, and now some of those interceptions will come.



(On Chandler Jones playing both cornerback and safety)

He's just smart football player. He's been within the system going on three years now, and with you being in the same system for three years, that's a positive. We all know before we got here, that wasn't the case. He's very, very ecstatic, and just a smart football player that loves the game. He's been just a different person in general since January. He is locked in right now, man, and doing a great job getting extra work. The one thing I see in Chandler right now, is he's being a really, really good leader for the young guys, and being a great example for those guys, and help coaching them, and getting them in the right positions and in the right places where they need to be. But, you got a corner that can play safety, now you have a little bit more cover guys on the field, and that most definitely helps as a play caller, as well as now that you can make their quarterback hold the ball just a little while longer, to where hopefully, we can win one-on-ones and get a little better pass rush.



(On how long it takes to get a feel for the newcomers)

I think after the first scrimmage, and then a couple more practices after that, I think you have a good grasp on who will be the guys that will end up playing for you this year, who the guys that could potentially end up redshirting. I'll say here in the next week and a half or so, you kind of have a little bit better feel on it, and then we'll go from there with our different packages and things, and making sure that we have it ready for the first game of the season. Some guys turn it on late in the season, or midway through the season, so we want to make sure that those guys continue to prepare like they are a starter. When their time comes, it's time for them to shine as well.

Defensive End YaYa Diaby

(On what he has seen depth-wise from the defensive line, and how that will help in terms of pass rush)

I'm actually happy that we had that much depth, everybody can get a rotation in. We can see who can help us with getting to the quarterback, and I believe people like the incoming freshmen Ashton Gillotte, Vic Brown, I feel like they help us a lot in depth, and helping us get to the quarterback.



(On what the first couple days of fall camp has been like)

Exciting, exciting. We've been working very hard this summer on changing our body, and just coming together as one. Just to get out there, day one and day two together, and just see what we've been working on, is actually beautiful.



(On which offensive lineman has been the most impressive to go up against in practice)

I would say Trevor Reid. He has really locked in, and taking that role as being the starter. Last year, he wasn't really all in and locked in, but I feel like he's taking that role, and he's got a lot of fire that you guys are gonna see come fall season.



(On what the defense needs to do to become one of the best in the ACC)

I believe it starts with the D-line. Last year, we didn't get a lot of production and sacks, so I believe it starts with us to be able to reach that goal. We want to become one of the best defenses in the ACC, so I believe it starts with the D-line, and everybody else will follow.



(On how much easier over time it has gotten to be execute in the system)

Coach Brown, he tries to make our defense as easy in and understanding-to where everybody on defense can be successful. Whether it's D-line, safety, corner. I believe his plays are very understandable. I can't speak for other positions, because I honestly don't know what they got going on, but I can't speak for D-line. It's really coming together for the younger guys, and they're starting to pick it up day by day.



(On the biggest difference in him from last year)

Well, last year I didn't have that much production. I know I didn't get to the quarterback as well, but throughout the offseason, I worked really hard on my pass rush, and getting stronger. I've put on 20 pounds since last year trying to get stronger, be able to hold my own ground, and being able to be a very good pass rusher.

(On if he has a personal goal for 2021)

I'm expecting myself to blow out this year, having 10-plus sacks. I set that goal high for myself, so I know what to expect from myself, and don't try to settle myself any lower than 10 sacks.



(On how hard it was to accomplish his current physique)

I've always been dedicated. I came in last year in the summer, so it was kind of hard to put on weight. But throughout the whole offseason and spring, I've trained myself to take the nutrition serious, put on good weight and lower my body fat, and just be able to move quicker with this new weight.



(On how much the front seven's pass rush has improved from last season)

I believe people like Monty (Montgomery), he's always been that guy on the defensive side. Now that he's taken that starting position, it's going to be scary. People like Ramon Puryear, Ashton Gillotte and CJ Avery, we all got tools, and a lot of stuff up our sleeves that we're going to showcase this season.



(On what he has seen out of the defensive line)

I believe the experience is very, very key, because communication is very important. To have guys like Monty and CJ to be able to see things and help us out, it's going to help us a lot this season, and the younger guy behind them. They're helping them a lot, and it's showing in these first two days.

(On how much Yasir Abdullah and Nick Okeke can help in the pass rush)

People are really sleeping on Yasir Abdullah and Nick Okeke. Those two guys are gonna be very deadly. The rotation is gonna keep bringing experience, and it's just gonna help this defense a lot. Us working together, D-line and DOGs and CARDs, and also Marvin Dallas and Jack Fagot, those guys are also very deadly pass rushers.

