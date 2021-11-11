Bryan Brown, Bryan Hudson Preview Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, Louisville (4-5, 2-4 ACC) found a way to fall late in the game, dropping a 30-24 contest to Clemson after getting out-scored 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Next up, the Cardinals will be hosting a Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 ACC) squad who is trending in the right direction, during which the program will officially retire Lamar Jackson's No. 8 jersey. Kickoff against the Orange is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and offensive lineman Bryan Hudson took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Clemson, previewed the upcoming game vs. Syracuse as well as Lamar Jackson's jersey retirement, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference:

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

(On Syracuse rushing duo RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Shrader)

Oh, man, they're a really good running team. Third in the country (in rushing), a lot similar to our offense, for sure. With the dynamic legs of Garrett Shrader, who does an unbelievable job within the run scheme, or whether it's scrambling as well. It's tough, man. It's tough to prepare for a running quarterback. But I think our guys are doing a great job this week in practice, getting ready for this really good rushing attack.



(On how the secondary did in their first game without Kei'Trel Clark, and how the defense performed as a whole)

The first game without Trey was was tough. Just with his playmaking ability, just his tight coverage and things of that nature. You lose that a little bit with Trey, and you can see a little bit that in the game. But I thought the guys competed hard, executed for the most part on certain things. Those three penalties help put up 17 points. You have three penalties that continually extend drives when you stop them, when you get a sack, and they were able to punt the ball. That hurts. You get a holding penalty on a sack, they should've punted the ball, and then we give up three points. After that, that same drive, we get a dropped interception right before halftime, and give up seven points and get a targeting penalty as well. Then a pass interference play to extend the drive to give up seven points. If we don't give those penalties, and just give them points, I think we did pretty well. But other than that, we got to make sure that we don't give up those penalties. We got to continue to make those guys kick field goals, and I think that's what we did in the fourth quarter. They got down there, had to kick field goals. They scored one touchdown with the quarterback run game, and that's on me with the call on that. But I thought they competed hard, they continue to get better each and every week, so we just look forward to this weekend.



(On if practicing against Malik Cunningham all season helps them prepare for a running quarterback)

Yeah, it does a little bit. They're a little bit different, but kind of the same. Garrett's 6'4", a bigger kid that doesn't mind lowering his shoulder. Malik's a little bit shorter and a little bit quicker, and he relies on his speed. You just can't let either one of those guys get loose in the open field, or you're not gonna catch them, because Garrett has some wheels, man. We've been watching him since he was at Michigan State. He's a tough one to prepare for, I'll tell you that.



(On his favorite Lamar Jackson memory)

Meeting him for the first time was awesome. To meet a Heisman Trophy winner, as well as the NFL MVP winner as well, he's just a legend, man. But my number one memory of Lamar - I'm coaching and I'm doing my thing, preparing, and you get a chance to watch games and things of that nature. One of my first was the Florida State game, and those guys played here. He went off. Everybody says the pose that he did against Syracuse - that was awesome. But mine, when he had that swag and he spun and he held the ball out over the endzone. That was just as smooth as you can get, man. He's just an awesome talent, and I'm glad he played for this university. He brings a lot of positive vibes and positive things to this great university and this program. I think he deserves it. So glad they're retired his jersey.



(On how much of an emphasis they put on the run game over the passing game)

It's a fine line. You have to be smart, and you have to be strategic in the things that you do, to be able to help stop the run game. But also, you have to limit those guys in the passing game. The numbers may not show that they can throw the football that way, but they got some weapons on the outside. They have some really fast and good receivers, that are very athletic. They're one of the best groups that we will have faced so far. You got to be smart and strategic, and not just always loading the box up, or not just being back in pass coverage. You got to mix it up a little bit. You got to do things that kind of contain both, knowing that they may get a yard or two in certain things that you do defensively. They are a good offense. If you're in certain things, they could crease you, and they can go to the house maybe 80 to 90 yards. That back is really good, and Shrader can do it as well.



(On stressing to the guys the importance of the final three games in order to make a bowl)

Yeah, absolutely. We want to make it to a bowl game for those seniors. These guys have poured a lot into the program. I think the guys - they know that we need to win two more games, and want to be bowl eligible. You don't beat a dead horse, I think they know it. The one thing about our guys, they're not a 4-5 team in this building. They are working their tails off like they're 8-1, and that's a positive thing. I know right now, they're giving everything they got in there. They're wanting to learn more, and continue to get better. But we have placed an emphasis on that to be able to get our seniors to a bowl game.



(On the plan to 'get over the hump', and overcome fourth quarter struggles)

I told the guys earlier this week - obviously, we're not getting over the hump for reasons, and we can't just pinpoint what it is, right? So, we maybe need to do a little bit more of everything. Whether it's preparation, if you're preparing two hours a day, maybe you need to bump that up to three hours a day. If you're watching film throughout the whole week, watching seven or eight hours a week at one hour a night or whatever it is, you may need to go hour and a half. It's a little extra walkthrough time that you guys may want after practice, we'll do whatever we need to do. That's the way you approach it. You try to do something a little bit more than what you've done, because we're right there. You lose by one point, you lose by three points, you lose by six, obviously you are right there. I think it'd be different if you were losing by 30 every night. I think your approach would be different, as well.



Offensive Lineman Bryan Hudson

(On the end of the Clemson game, and the plan to 'get over the hump')

A loss like that is definitely tough. The feeling around the locker room, and what the coaches were saying, everybody knew we just had to finish better than we have. We've known we had to do that all season, and we just haven't been able to get over that hump yet. We know we're so close. What we were talking about Sunday was, each individual player and coach, and everybody on staff, just needs to find that extra little thing that can get us over the hump, and make us better to where we can finish, and get those wins like we know we can.



(On if the offensive approach vs. Clemson changed when Malik Cunningham was injured and Evan Conley had to come in)

I wouldn't say so. Malik's just different, everybody knows that. He's one of, if not the most, mobile quarterback and fastest quarterback in the country. When he goes down, and Evan has to come in, we trust him completely. He's come in and stepped up for us in games before, so what we were all saying when Malik went down and Evan came in was, it was just on us. We got to protect him, give him time, and let him make the right decisions and throws that he needs to make.



(On if facing Clemson prepares them for an equally aggressive Syracuse front seven)

Absolutely. Clemson throws a lot at you, for sure, and I think Syracuse does a lot of the same things in that perspective. Facing a team like Clemson definitely helps us. For those that played, and just being able to see those looks and those type of players that give all those pressures, and all the different blitzes that they have, from those type of players, it definitely helps us be prepared for whatever comes next. Syracuse does some of the same things, they like to bring pressure and all that stuff. It definitely helps us prepare for that.



(On starting at center vs. Clemson)

It was awesome for me. I was really excited about it, been preparing for it, really every week. I'm prepared to play and start wherever they need me, and this week that was center. I'd started at center for most of my freshman year (at Virginia Tech). It wasn't new, but had been a little while since I've played that many center snaps in the game. Just making sure I'm as prepared as possible throughout the week, so when comes game time, it's just another game, and I know exactly what to do. I got guys around me that do everything right, and it makes it easy that way.



(On the key to being able to consistently move the ball on the ground)

I think all five guys that are on the field, just every snap, communicating, being on the same page, all of us being prepared and knowing what to expect for every front, every snap for every play. I think that's been huge for us, and we've been able to be consistent with that, and it's shown on the field. We just got to keep keep that up.

(Photo of Bryan Brown, Louisville Players: John Sommers II - Special to the Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

