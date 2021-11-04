Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: '22 Male DL Selah Brown Talks Commitment to Louisville

    The local defensive lineman is staying home to play for the hometown Cardinals.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Selah Brown won't have travel very far to start his collegiate career.

    A local product for Louisville Male (Ky.) High School, the Class of 2022 defensive lineman decided that he wanted to become the next hometown hero, and gave his verbal pledge to the Cardinals on Thursday.

    "I've always wanted to play for UofL," he said following his commitment. "I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to play for my hometown team. Everything's here. I have my support system here. Coach (Satterfield)'s a great dude, coach (Cort) Dennison and coach (Mark) Ivey. I've built a relationship with the UofL coaching staff."

    While the highly-sought after prospect held 19 Division I offers, in the end, it came down to a three horse race between Louisville, Illinois and Northwestern. The two Big Ten schools gave it their best shot, but Brown says an "unexplainable and incomparable relationship" with the Louisville coaching staff proved to be the difference.

    Read More

    "Those other two programs are great, but I feel like what stuck out about Louisville, was they've been with me ever since my freshman year," he said. "They've always believed in me, and I've always believed in them. They made it happen, and now we're here."

    The Cardinals are certainly getting a big boost on the D-line. The 6-foot-2, 251-pound prospect not only ranks as high as No. 2 in the state according to both Rivals and 247Sports, but is regarded as the No. 327 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

    Following his commitment ceremony at Male, Brown sat down with the local media to break down his decision. You can watch the full interview below, or in the video player above:

    (Photo of Selah Brown: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

