Busy Recruiting Week Bolsters Louisville's Secondary, 2021 Class

Matthew McGavic

In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach of the Louisville Football program, Scott Satterfield and the rest of his coaching staff had already been generating an exorbitant amount of momentum out on the trail.

This past week, that momentum reached a fever pitch.

Over a span of time that lasted just over 28 hours, the Cardinals landed an astounding four recruits, increasing the size of their 2021 recruiting class from 12 to 16.

The commitments had come in pairs of two. On Wednesday, three-star cornerback Kani Walker & three-star safety Derrick Edwards committed to Louisville within two hours of each other. The next day, three-star safety TJ Quinn & three-star offensive lineman Michael Gonzelez had done the same.

This a massive boost not only to the class as a whole, but particularly the secondary. Walker, Edwards and Quinn all deliver on what the coaching staff has been looking in defensive backs: size, length and versatility.

Out of the now six defensive backs that have committed during this cycle, four of them are over six feet tall with Edwards and three-star cornerback Rance Conner being the exception. Most of them are also not strictly limited to a single position. Walker & Conner can play either safety position, and Edwards can play some at corner as can three-star safety Bralyn Oliver. Four-star safety Benjamin Perry also has the frame to be able to play at linebacker.

Let's not discount what Gonzalez brings to his position group as well. While his six-foot-four & 280-pound frame has him more suited to operate as a guard at the next level, his combination of agility and strength could serve well at the tackle position too.

That's not the only facet where the class received a boost this week. Before all the recruiting action got started, 247Sports updated their in-house rankings Wednesday morning, and two Louisville commits received notable increases.

Offensive Tackle Zen Michalski received an upgrade from 87 to 89, while running back Trevion Cooley skyrocketed to a 93 rating after previously being at 90. Michalski is now a top five player in the state of Indiana & top 40 offensive tackle, and Cooley is now a top 10 running back and the No. 128 overall prospect in the class.

Combine all those factors, and the Cardinals are shaping up to have a historic class. As of right now, Louisville has the No. 18 recruiting class in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, and fourth-best in the ACC behind only Clemson, UNC and Miami. Louisville's only finish inside the Top 25 in recruiting rankings came in 2006, when they had the No. 24 class.

