2025 LB Caleb Matelau Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the Louisville football program's recent visitors is officially joining the fold.
Palmetto (Fla.) HS linebacker Caleb Matelau announced Sunday night that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Wake Forest, Pitt, USF and others.
Louisville was the very first D1 offer for Matelau, extending him a scholarship back in mid-January. He then attended Junior Day later that month, and took an official visit along with over a dozen 2025 prospects this weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound inside linebacker is currently an unranked prospect, but he had a very productive junior campaign for Palmetto, which competes at the 6A level - the second-largest classification in Florida. In 10 games, he logged 96 total tackles, six for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Matelau is now the seventh commitment in Louisville's 2025 recruiting class, and the first on the defensive side of the ball. Oxford (Ala.) HS quarterback Mason Mims, Goshen (Ky.) North Oldham lineman Gradey Anthony, Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman Jake Cook, Union (Ky.) Ryle defensive end Dillon Smith, Buford (Ga.) HS wide receiver Jordan Allen and Wapakoneta (Oh.) HS tight end Grant Houser are also in the fold.
(Photo of Caleb Matelau via University of Louisville Athletics)
