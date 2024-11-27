Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville LB Commit Cameron White
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured a long time target of the program, as Cameron White has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Cameron White
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds
School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
Top Offers: Michigan, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8736 (780th)
Cameron White's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: In terms of his build, White looks every bit of 225, if not a little bigger, especially in his lower body. He could do with converting some more of his weight into pure muscle, but he's got decent tone in his upper body. His wingspan is about what you would expect given his measurables.
Athleticism: White's best physical attribute is probably his north-south agility, as he has a phenomenal first step, and that's coupled with good open field speed. Lateral agility is about average. Given his build, he also has a high degree of overall strength both in his lower and upper body.
Instincts: As with most linebackers, White shines the brightest in run support or in pass rush situations. He displays good patience when trying to read the play post-snap, but also does not hesitate at all whenever he has made his read. Whether it's playing against the run or trying to blitzing the quarterback, White has great burst and takes incredible pursuit angles, and can shed blocks with sheer force alone. There is rarely ever a moment where he under or over pursues the ball carrier. As you can guess, he's also an extremely hard hitter, regardless of if he's going for a big hit or not. While his bread and butter is getting in the backfield and playing around the line of scrimmage, White has also displayed solid ball skills while in pass coverage as well.
Polish: While the majority of his snaps are at inside linebacker, White is a versatile defender. He also lines up on the edges from time-to-time, and can even play in man coverage if need be. He does a good overall job when it comes to bringing down defenders thanks to his sheer physicality, but his tackling fundamentals can be hit-or-miss at times. He also occasionally struggles to get off blocks whenever he doesn't have a head start, but isn't super deficient in this area.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a great and very underrated pickup for Louisville. White will have to clean up a couple fundamental areas and continue molding his body to be ready for the college level, but his physicality and speed is something you can't coach, and his intuition/instincts are already very far along. He could be a meaningful contributor by his second season in college.
(Photo of Cameron White via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X