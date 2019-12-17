Louisville Maven
Louisville motivated and excited for Music City Bowl

samdraut

A year ago, players for Louisville football were sitting at home. A year later, the team continues its preparation for Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 30. After missing postseason play last year for the first time since 2009, the Cardinals are motivated and excited for their bowl trip.

Defensive lineman Tabarius Peterson says the team wants to prove itself one more time. After a 2-10 season in 2018, the Cardinals went 7-5 and finished second in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) under the direction of first-year head coach Scott Satterfield.

“If you don’t want to be there, you are going to end up losing or not having the right mindset,” Peterson said. “Anybody who wants to be there and get the W, they want to actually participate in the bowl game. Everybody on the team wants to play.”

Tyler Haycraft, a redshirt senior right tackle, said the Cardinals are ready to play again after losing the final game of the regular season to in-state rival Kentucky.

“We want to get that sour taste out of our mouths from the last game we played,” Haycraft said.

Though Louisville was picked to finish last in the ACC by media members in a preseason poll, Haycraft thought a bowl game was possible on the first day of summer workouts.

“The attitudes this strength staff brings and the motivation, a lot of people projected us to be awful this year,” Haycraft said. “I think we have had a pretty good turnaround, not exactly what we wanted, I think we had higher goals for ourselves, but from summer workouts, working out and knowing the competitiveness we were bringing and brotherhood, I think that’s where it started.” 

